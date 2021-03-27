Fans can't get over how different Zooey Deschanel looks without signature bangs

When was the last time you saw Zooey Deschanel without her signature bangs?

The former “New Girl” star took to Instagram to poke fun at herself and show once and for all that yes, she does have a forehead after all of these years styling her hair with bangs.

The 41-year-old actor snapped a mirror selfie with her hair parted down the center with no bangs obstructing her face. A text overlay on the photo read, “Proof I have a forehead.”

“For all the doubters…” she wrote in the caption.

Fans took to the comments to joke that the bangs-free selfie was actually Photoshop. Others couldn’t even recognize Deschanel without her signature look, prompting one fan to bring out a line from the “New Girl” theme song to comment, “Who’s that girl?”

"😂😂😂 it’s almost like when Superman becomes Clark Kent,” another commenter added.

One fan hilariously wrote, “I was legit scrolling and thought 'who is this bangless individual who kind of looks like @zooeydeschanel'?"

“Okay Katy Perry nice try, bring Zooey back,” a commenter added, referring to Deschanel’s candid resemblance to the popstar.

Even Deschanel’s boyfriend, “Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott got in on the action, commenting, “Wait what?! 😳”

Scott and Deschanel have been going strong during the pandemic a year and a half into their relationship. He shared an adorable photo of the couple on March 15 where he called Deschanel his “perfect person.”

Scott shared a black-and-white selfie of the pair on Instagram with Scott donning a ball cap and Deschanel sporting a floppy straw hat.

"What a perfect day with my perfect person,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, “#BackToNature #SunnySkiesAhead.”

The couple met for the first time in August 2019 on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” and started dating shortly thereafter. During the early stages of their relationship, the pair spent a majority of last year quarantined together, earning Scott the title of “2020 MVP.”

To celebrate the new year, Deschanel posted a sweet photo to Instagram on Jan. 2 of her embracing Scott, taken by none other than her father, Caleb Deschanel.

“My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year,” she wrote in the caption. “Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone.”

Related: