Zoe Kravitz just revealed her wedding dress — and it reminds us of another iconic gown

Zoe Kravitz invited a star-studded assortment of friends and family to watch as she said “I do” to hubby Karl Glusman back in June 2019. But this week, she's invited fans to take a look at her celebration and wedding dress.

And it was worth wait!

On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of black-and-white photos from the big day on social media, and she revealed several shots featuring the gorgeous tea-length, drop-waist gown her longtime friend, designer Alexander Wang, created for her.

Kravitz and “Love” star Gluman, both 31, wed in Paris at the home of her rock star father, Lenny Kravitz, and the pics highlight the highly recognizable guest list — including the bride’s mother, Lisa Bonet, her stepfather, Jason Momoa, and her “Big Little Lies” costars, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman.

But the real star of the event was that crisp, white wedding gown.

That’s partly because Kravitz teased the dress a week earlier on Instagram, showing it hanging on a distant rack in a birthday post dedicated to Wang.

But the dress also looks familiar because the clean lines and classic cut appear to give a nod to an iconic wedding look from decades earlier.

Back in 1957, legendary couturier Hubert de Givenchy designed a number of custom gowns for Audrey Hepburn to wear in the film “Funny Face,” including a bateau-necked, ballerina-inspired wedding look — that happens to look a lot like Wang’s creation for Kravitz.

Audrey Hepburn, wearing what would become one of Givenchy's most famous gowns in 1957's "Funny Face." Alamy

And while Kravitz didn’t pair her gown with a veil, she did match Hepburn’s unforgettable style by topping the creation off with a small white bow on a headband.

Now that's a timeless look!