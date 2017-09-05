Zendaya swears by this $3 face mask to battle a breakout

share tweet pin email

Actress, singer and beauty icon Zendaya slays 24/7. (The kids are still saying that, right?) And while she may look flawless every time she steps on the red carpet, the 20-year-old admits that even she isn’t immune from the occasional blemish or oily day.

See you tomorrow 💜 @beautycon @covergirl A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 11, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

Her secret to a camera-ready complexion? Sheet masks!

“I actually have a bunch of them,” she wrote on her website.

The starlet says she opts for a different mask depending on how her skin is feeling on any given day.

So what does she do when a pimple pops up before a big event? “If my skin is trippin' and I have a few zits, I'll use one that fights acne.”

“If my skin is dry, I'll use a hydrating mask. If my skin is super oily, I'll skip the hydrating one.”

And when she needs to restock her mask arsenal? Sephora. (You can also score them on Amazon, Ulta and retailers nationwide.)

Below are Zendaya's fave formulas — and visit her site for more beauty wisdom.

1. Yes to Tomatoes Acne Fighting Paper Mask, $3, Ulta

2. Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Pore Tightening, $6, Sephora

3. Too Cool for School Egg Cream Mask Firming, $6, Sephora

4. boscia Tsubaki Oil Deep Hydration Hydrogel Mask, $8, Sephora

5. Tony Moly I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet, $3, Urban Outfitters

