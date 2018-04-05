Get Stuff We Love

Dax Shepard and Zach Braff confirm they are the same person with Face Swap pic

It's totally obvious in the Face Swap picture!

by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY

A while back, we suggested that actors Zach Braff and Dax Shepard were celebrity doppelgängers.

But now having seen a Face Swap of the pair — created by Braff himself — we have had confirmation. It's all true!

On Wednesday, Braff posted a photo of himself standing next to Shepard (taken by Shepard's wife Kristen Bell), and beneath it a Face Swap version. And honestly, aside from the hair color, we can hardly see a difference.

This naturally kicked off an important discussion:

And fans got involved:

This isn't even the first time the pair have had this particular Twitter chat; in 2013 their conversation circled back to how the "Alex, Inc." and "CHIPS" actors could spin this into a future movie, particularly if they could include someone else with similar looks:

Take our money now!

Can you tell the difference between these celebrity look-alikes?

01:52

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

