Dax Shepard and Zach Braff confirm they are the same person with Face Swap pic

A while back, we suggested that actors Zach Braff and Dax Shepard were celebrity doppelgängers.

But now having seen a Face Swap of the pair — created by Braff himself — we have had confirmation. It's all true!

Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I.

I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/La4fcHx9ie — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 4, 2018

On Wednesday, Braff posted a photo of himself standing next to Shepard (taken by Shepard's wife Kristen Bell), and beneath it a Face Swap version. And honestly, aside from the hair color, we can hardly see a difference.

This naturally kicked off an important discussion:

For me, it's really the pictures in the left colomn. I mean, it almost appears that there was no swap there. — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) April 4, 2018

And fans got involved:

You should post the result too, for comparison. — Nod Stork (@necromaunzer) April 4, 2018

HAHAHAHAHA — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) April 4, 2018

Am I the only one that finds this deeply disturbing but can't stop looking at it? — April Resists (@AprilDelRario) April 4, 2018

Nope. — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) April 4, 2018

This isn't even the first time the pair have had this particular Twitter chat; in 2013 their conversation circled back to how the "Alex, Inc." and "CHIPS" actors could spin this into a future movie, particularly if they could include someone else with similar looks:

@zachbraff its been 2 hours since someone has pointed out that we look alike. I think twitter might be broken! — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) April 17, 2013

.@daxshepard1 Dax! I am honored to be as handsome as you. There's buddy-cop movie with Ray Ramano in this somewhere... — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 17, 2013

Take our money now!