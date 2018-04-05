Dax Shepard and Zach Braff confirm they are the same person with Face Swap pic

Get Stuff We Love
A while back, we suggested that actors Zach Braff and Dax Shepard were celebrity doppelgängers.
But now having seen a Face Swap of the pair — created by Braff himself — we have had confirmation. It's all true!
On Wednesday, Braff posted a photo of himself standing next to Shepard (taken by Shepard's wife Kristen Bell), and beneath it a Face Swap version. And honestly, aside from the hair color, we can hardly see a difference.
This naturally kicked off an important discussion:
And fans got involved:
This isn't even the first time the pair have had this particular Twitter chat; in 2013 their conversation circled back to how the "Alex, Inc." and "CHIPS" actors could spin this into a future movie, particularly if they could include someone else with similar looks:
Take our money now!
Get Stuff We Love
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.