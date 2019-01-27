Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 27, 2019, 3:26 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 27, 2019, 4:57 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Zac Efron debuted a new, blonde hair-do at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, last week and it was definitely a sight for fans of the star to behold!

Zac Efron of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Efron, 31, is well-known as a classically handsome brunette but his current bleached-out look definitely gives the former "High School Musical" star an edgy vibe. The 'do change comes as Efron hits theaters, starring as serial killer Ted Bundy in the biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shocking and Vile."

Efron teased a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the creepy film on Twitter recently with the caption "Meet Ted." The film will focus on Bundy's murders of at least 30 women in the 1970's from the point of view of his long-term girlfriend, played by Lily Collins.

This isn't the first time Efron has wowed fans with a totally new look. This past summer, the actor experimented with dreadlocks, which had some of his Instagram followers confused, even though he said they were "just for fun."

At the Australian premiere for 2017's "The Greatest Showman" Efron sported a well-groomed 'stache as he hit the red carpet with his co-stars, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman.

Zac Efron attends the Australian premiere of "The Greatest Showman" at The Star on Dec. 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Getty Images

And while it may have been a departure from his usual clean-cut look, Efron rocked his moustache with such confidence that it, um, grew on many of his admirers.

And of course who could forget the boyish shag Efron sported during his "High School Musical" days?

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens Everett Collection

Still our favorite look of late just might be the coiffed hair combined with a full beard and mustache that he sported for "Novembeard" as he called it in this photo from his participation in Movember, when men grow moustaches to raise awareness of men's health issues.

Whatever he's rocking on his head, we're here for all of his looks!