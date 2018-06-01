Zac Efron looks totally different with dreadlocks — see the pic

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Zac Efron was born with many fine attributes, one of which is a thick, dark head of hair.

And while most of the time we can just sit back and admire his locks of love, we're a little unsure about his current coif du jour:

Just for fun 🤘 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

Those are dreadlocks, which the 30-year-old actor revealed Thursday on Instagram with the caption, "Just for fun."

We shouldn't be too surprised by his new appearance. This is just the latest in a string of hair question marks we have when it comes to Efron. There was his elevated "beast mode":

#fbf beast mode. A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:49am PDT

But he looked slick while getting a trim for a new role:

And who can forget his 'do from his "High School Musical" days?

Classic Zac Efron. Everett Collection

Zac, we love ya, but give us a little time to get used to your new look.