Zac Efron looks totally different with dreadlocks — see the pic

"The Greatest Showman" and "High School Musical" actor has sported a lot of looks, but we're just not sure about this foray into dreadlocks.
by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY

Zac Efron was born with many fine attributes, one of which is a thick, dark head of hair.

And while most of the time we can just sit back and admire his locks of love, we're a little unsure about his current coif du jour:

Just for fun 🤘

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Those are dreadlocks, which the 30-year-old actor revealed Thursday on Instagram with the caption, "Just for fun."

We shouldn't be too surprised by his new appearance. This is just the latest in a string of hair question marks we have when it comes to Efron. There was his elevated "beast mode":

#fbf beast mode.

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

But he looked slick while getting a trim for a new role:

And who can forget his 'do from his "High School Musical" days?

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in "High School Musical"
Classic Zac Efron.Everett Collection

Zac, we love ya, but give us a little time to get used to your new look.

Zac Efron talks about 'The Greatest Showman' (and runs into Ed Sheeran!)

Dec.08.201707:23

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

