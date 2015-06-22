Get Stuff We Love

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Sign up for our newsletter.

Zac Efron sports an impressive mustache at 'The Greatest Showman' premiere

It's a new look for "The Greatest Showman" star.

by Lindsay Lowe /

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Movember may be over, but Zac Efron is only upping his mustache game!

The actor, 30, sported a pretty spectacular ‘stache at the Australian premiere of “The Greatest Showman.”

He paired his full but well-groomed whiskers with an equally dapper blue suit and a skinny black tie.

 So dapper! Getty Images

Confidence is a huge part of pulling off a mustache, and Efron showed plenty of swagger on the red carpet as he posed alongside co-stars Zendaya and Hugh Jackman. (Shout out to Zendaya’s stunning butterfly dress!)

 Efron and his moustache looked dashing alongside Zendaya and Hugh Jackman. Getty Images

Jackman teased Efron about his overall retro look at the premiere, posting this candid photo asking “whose hair is higher?”

Efron hasn’t commented on his new look, but word is he may be growing the 'stache for his upcoming role in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," in which he will play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Zac Efron talks about 'The Greatest Showman' (and runs into Ed Sheeran!)

07:23

Or, he could be following in the footsteps of his dad, who at one point had some truly epic, Ron Swanson-level facial hair. Efron posted this throwback photo of his dad for Father’s Day a few years ago.

“Love you dad,” he wrote. “And I’m jealous of your moustache."

Whatever the reason for his new soup strainer, it looks like Efron just grew the 'stache recently; here he is a few weeks ago with a short beard and the beginnings of some above-the-lip whiskers.

 Looks like Efron started growing his moustache earlier in December. Getty Images

We're fans of the scruffy look, but we’re more used to seeing the former “High School Musical” star clean shaven.

 We're more used to seeing Efron clean shaven. Getty Images

We'll have to see how long his dramatic mustache sticks around!

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Latest in Style