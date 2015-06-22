Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Movember may be over, but Zac Efron is only upping his mustache game!

The actor, 30, sported a pretty spectacular ‘stache at the Australian premiere of “The Greatest Showman.”

He paired his full but well-groomed whiskers with an equally dapper blue suit and a skinny black tie.

So dapper! Getty Images

Confidence is a huge part of pulling off a mustache, and Efron showed plenty of swagger on the red carpet as he posed alongside co-stars Zendaya and Hugh Jackman. (Shout out to Zendaya’s stunning butterfly dress!)

Efron and his moustache looked dashing alongside Zendaya and Hugh Jackman. Getty Images

Jackman teased Efron about his overall retro look at the premiere, posting this candid photo asking “whose hair is higher?”

Efron hasn’t commented on his new look, but word is he may be growing the 'stache for his upcoming role in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," in which he will play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.