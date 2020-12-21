Zac Efron is ending the year with a mullet — see the pic

Zac Efron has been busy Down Under since filming started on his upcoming thriller, “Gold,” last month. But just last week, his South Australian adventure took a stylish twist.

On Friday, Efron traded in shooting grueling desert scenes for getting a new hairdo at a salon in Adelaide.

The social media accounts for Attaboy barbershop shared photos from the 33-year-old actor’s visit, revealing a new look and a very brief new job. (Be sure to swipe or click through the post above to see all the photos the salon shared.)

“@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet,” the post read — and the photos proved.

Indeed, in one shot, Efron can be seen sitting in the barber chair getting what has to be the shortest mini-mullet possible, with a neat-and-tidy business look in the front and a small curl of longer hair filling the usual “party ‘round back” part.

But it gets even better, because Efron gave as good as he got, by taking the scissors and putting his own skills to the test.

“He also gave the boss man, Robby, a trim — and made him feel 17 again,” the caption continued.

Though from the photos, it seems as though Robby missed out on getting a mullet himself.

Still, Efron is in good company when it comes to haircuts. Miley Cyrus kicked off the year with a mullet worthy of her dad, Billy Ray, and even old-school mullet man Blake Shelton returned to the familiar cut for a while.