Ashley Rose Robinson loved wearing her hair half-up, half-down. But it will be a while until she can do that again.

The 21-year-old from New Richmond, Wisconsin, is claiming that a Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume conditioner from Walmart caused her hair to come out in clumps.

Robinson and her mother, Taffy Jo Timms, believe someone mixed the depilatory cream Nair into the bottle she purchased.

“Nothing can be trusted anymore,” Robinson wrote on Monday in an emotional Facebook post, which included photos of her bald patches. Robinson urged her friends to check bottles before using the product. In her case, the conditioner was pink instead of white. The scent was also skunk-like.

Robinson didn’t realize how "terrible" the smell was until she got out of the shower. That’s when she hopped back in to lather up with a different shampoo.

Robinson took a photo of the bottle she alleges was tampered with. Ashley Rose Robinson/Facebook

“I put my hands in my hair and my hair started coming out,” Robinson told NBC News. “I started screaming and crying.”

Robinson and a family member drove to the emergency room.

“My scalp started burning really bad,” Robinson said. “They checked me and they said it was very red and irritated.”

Robinson shared an image of her hair before the incident. Ashley Rose Robinson/Facebook

Robinson ended up shaving her head on Tuesday.

Robinson shaved her head after she said her hair was falling out in clumps. Ashley Rose Robinson/Facebook

A representative for Pantene said they taking Robinson’s claims seriously. “We are aware and concerned by this post, however the consumer involved hasn’t directly contacted us yet, so at this time we have limited information,” a spokesperson for the company told NBC News. “We have reached out to gain more information because the safety of our products is our top priority. We will share more information as we learn more about this unusual experience.”

Walmart also reached out to Robinson and haven't received a response. “We take claims like this seriously," Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins told TODAY Style. "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we inspected all product in our store, reviewed surveillance footage and found no evidence of tampering."

The New Richmond Police Department has launched an investigation and is working with Walmart staff "to identify potential suspects and review video surveillance," according to a release. Law enforcement is "also reminding people to be diligent in checking products for safety seals and prior to any use to make sure it is consistent with the product you are expecting."