This woman's birthday wish for an Ambush Makeover came true

Susanne Kelty

Susanne Kelty wanted an Ambush Makeover for her 40th birthday, and that's exactly what she got. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Susanne Kelty from Springfield, Va., wanted to kick off her 40th birthday with an Ambush Makeover. Well, our glam squad was about to make her birthday wish come true!

She was ready to celebrate in this sparkly outfit! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Oh, wow! Wow!" said Kelty's husband, Josh, upon seeing his wife's new look.

Kelty's husband was shocked (in a good way)! TODAY

"I love it!" said a teary-eyed Kelty as soon as she saw herself in the mirror.

Hoda Kotb couldn't help but add, "You look so good!"

To create the makeover magic, Licari lightened up Kelty's locks and Maryann Campo gave her a chic asymmetric bob with a long bang.

For the outfit, Martin put her in a sparkly top from Clara Sunwoo and NYDJ jeans.

Kelty is ready to kick off her new decade in style!

Rebecca Felder

Rebecca Felder's dream came true when she was selected for an Ambush Makeover. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Next up was Rebecca Felder, 47, who is a huge TODAY fan. In fact, she might have been more excited for Hoda to see her new look than her own family!

This mom of three from Olive Branch, Miss., is constantly on the go with her children and was excited for some much-needed and well-deserved pampering.

Felder's new look had her family speechless! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Whoa!" exclaimed guest co-host Dean Cain as soon as Felder walked out.

Felder's husband, Rickey, and daughter Kathryn were both speechless upon her big reveal.

"Oh, wow! That is beautiful! Thank y'all!" said Felder as she cried tears of joy.

For the hair, Licari gave her some natural-looking highlights and Campo styled her in a sassy bob. Edin O'Sullivan gave her natural-looking makeup for a sophisticated and glam look.

For the outfit, Martin dressed her in an off-the-shoulder patterned dress by Eliza J.

Felder will definitely have friends and family doing a double take when she heads back to Mississippi!