Feb. 7, 2019, 3:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

It's been warming up on the Plaza over the past week, which means style expert Jill Martin and hairstylist Louis Licari had plenty of willing participants to choose from for this week's Ambush Makeover!

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to try out a fresh new look and Licari and Martin definitely delivered.

Brandi Alarcon

Brandi Alarcon watches Ambush Makeover every week and has been a loyal TODAY fan for over 30 years. She's a neonatal nurse and all of her co-workers back in Amarillo, Texas, are planning to tune in to watch Alarcon's glamorous transformation!

Suede Bomber Jacket

Ruffle Neck Bomber Jacket, $149, Nordstrom

Martin picked a suede motorcycle jacket like this one to add a bit of edge to Alarcon's final look. We love that the subtle ruffle at the neckline makes this more feminine than a traditional bomber jacket.

Gray Suede Bomber Jacket, $37, Amazon

If you're looking for more of a traditional suede bomber jacket, we also like this gray option. It's on the sportier side, so it could balance out a sweet floral dress or look great with a pair of jeans and sneakers.

For more suede bomber jackets, check out:

Vimka Suede and Satin Bomber, Saks Fifth Avenue

Olivieri Biker Jacket, Yoox

Scoop Neck Tank

Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Martin layered the suede jacket over this classic scoop neck tank top. It's the perfect piece to add under any number of jackets and sweaters.

For more black tanks, check out:

Joie Camisole, Saks Fifth Avenue

Nilo Tank Top, Goop

Black Skinny Jeans

Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans in Black, $89, Ann Taylor

You can't go wrong with a pair of black skinny jeans! These skinnies are designed with Lycra for a flattering, comfortable fit that never sags.

Levi's High Rise Skinny Jeans, $40-50, Amazon

If you're looking for a less expensive option, we also like these high-waisted skinny jeans from Levi's.

For more black skinny jeans, check out:

Midrise Black Skinny Legging, Saks Fifth Avenue

Calvin Klein Jeans, Yoox

Beaded Earrings

Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar

Martin opted for these fun beaded earrings in gold to complete the look. We love that they come in a muted metallic that can be worn with jeans and a jacket, or with a fun party dress for a big night out.

Bohemian Beaded Earrings, $15, Amazon

You can also find a pair of similar earrings on Amazon in green, purple, blue and tons of other fun colors.

For more beaded earrings, check out:

Mallorca Beaded Hoop Earrings, Moda Operandi

Ideas 108 Pink and Yellow Beaded Earrings, Yoox

Shapewear Shorts

Ultralight Seamless Shaping Short, $18, Yummie

For a little extra support, Martin loved these shaping shorts from Yummie. It's the perfect high-waisted option to wear with jeans or a dress.

Smooth Slip Short Shapewear, $6-32, Amazon

If you're looking for another shapewear option, this shorts set is Amazon's Choice. The ultra-soft, seamless fabric won't ride up throughout the day.

Sandy Curtis

Sandy Curtis and her husband, Tim, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Plaza! They came to New York for their honeymoon and wanted to come back again for an Ambush Makeover. Martin and Licari delivered with a lovely new look for Curtis — and her sweetheart approved!

Red Floral Dress

3D Flowers Lace Dress, $508, Nordstrom

Martin picked this red hot dress from Tadashi Shoji for Curtis, and it's the a fantastic special occasion dress. We love the sheer red color and romantic floral detailing throughout.

Beaded Cocktail Party Dress, $37-$44, Amazon

If you're looking for a less expensive option, this embellished three-quarter sleeve option from Amazon is a great alternative.

For more red floral dresses, check out:

Tilden Floral Mini Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue

Floral Earrings

Primina Flower Drop Earrings, $34 (originally $58), BaubleBar

To complement the floral accents in the dress, Martin picked these pretty flower drop earrings. They're sparkly enough to wear to a special anniversary dinner, but also look great with a chunky sweater and jeans.

For more floral drop earrings like this one, check out:

Kate Spade Flower Huggie Earrings, Saks Fifth Avenue

Dettagli Earrings, Yoox

