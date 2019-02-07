Get Stuff We Love
It's been warming up on the Plaza over the past week, which means style expert Jill Martin and hairstylist Louis Licari had plenty of willing participants to choose from for this week's Ambush Makeover!
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to try out a fresh new look and Licari and Martin definitely delivered.
Brandi Alarcon
Brandi Alarcon watches Ambush Makeover every week and has been a loyal TODAY fan for over 30 years. She's a neonatal nurse and all of her co-workers back in Amarillo, Texas, are planning to tune in to watch Alarcon's glamorous transformation!
Suede Bomber Jacket
Ruffle Neck Bomber Jacket, $149, Nordstrom
Martin picked a suede motorcycle jacket like this one to add a bit of edge to Alarcon's final look. We love that the subtle ruffle at the neckline makes this more feminine than a traditional bomber jacket.
Gray Suede Bomber Jacket, $37, Amazon
If you're looking for more of a traditional suede bomber jacket, we also like this gray option. It's on the sportier side, so it could balance out a sweet floral dress or look great with a pair of jeans and sneakers.
For more suede bomber jackets, check out:
- Vimka Suede and Satin Bomber, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Olivieri Biker Jacket, Yoox
Scoop Neck Tank
Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo
Martin layered the suede jacket over this classic scoop neck tank top. It's the perfect piece to add under any number of jackets and sweaters.
For more black tanks, check out:
- Joie Camisole, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Nilo Tank Top, Goop
Black Skinny Jeans
Performance Stretch Skinny Jeans in Black, $89, Ann Taylor
You can't go wrong with a pair of black skinny jeans! These skinnies are designed with Lycra for a flattering, comfortable fit that never sags.
Levi's High Rise Skinny Jeans, $40-50, Amazon
If you're looking for a less expensive option, we also like these high-waisted skinny jeans from Levi's.
For more black skinny jeans, check out:
- Midrise Black Skinny Legging, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Calvin Klein Jeans, Yoox
Beaded Earrings
Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar
Martin opted for these fun beaded earrings in gold to complete the look. We love that they come in a muted metallic that can be worn with jeans and a jacket, or with a fun party dress for a big night out.
Bohemian Beaded Earrings, $15, Amazon
You can also find a pair of similar earrings on Amazon in green, purple, blue and tons of other fun colors.
For more beaded earrings, check out:
- Mallorca Beaded Hoop Earrings, Moda Operandi
- Ideas 108 Pink and Yellow Beaded Earrings, Yoox
Shapewear Shorts
Ultralight Seamless Shaping Short, $18, Yummie
For a little extra support, Martin loved these shaping shorts from Yummie. It's the perfect high-waisted option to wear with jeans or a dress.
Smooth Slip Short Shapewear, $6-32, Amazon
If you're looking for another shapewear option, this shorts set is Amazon's Choice. The ultra-soft, seamless fabric won't ride up throughout the day.
Sandy Curtis
Sandy Curtis and her husband, Tim, are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Plaza! They came to New York for their honeymoon and wanted to come back again for an Ambush Makeover. Martin and Licari delivered with a lovely new look for Curtis — and her sweetheart approved!
Red Floral Dress
3D Flowers Lace Dress, $508, Nordstrom
Martin picked this red hot dress from Tadashi Shoji for Curtis, and it's the a fantastic special occasion dress. We love the sheer red color and romantic floral detailing throughout.
Beaded Cocktail Party Dress, $37-$44, Amazon
If you're looking for a less expensive option, this embellished three-quarter sleeve option from Amazon is a great alternative.
For more red floral dresses, check out:
- Tilden Floral Mini Dress, Saks Fifth Avenue
Floral Earrings
Primina Flower Drop Earrings, $34 (originally $58), BaubleBar
To complement the floral accents in the dress, Martin picked these pretty flower drop earrings. They're sparkly enough to wear to a special anniversary dinner, but also look great with a chunky sweater and jeans.
For more floral drop earrings like this one, check out:
- Kate Spade Flower Huggie Earrings, Saks Fifth Avenue
- Dettagli Earrings, Yoox
For more incredible Ambush Makeovers, check out some of our past favorites:
- Watch two sisters get gorgeous Ambush Makeovers
- This husband's sweet reaction to his wife's Ambush Makeover stole our hearts
- Watch this mother-daughter duo get matching Ambush Makeovers
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!