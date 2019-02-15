Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 19, 2016, 3:13 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 15, 2019, 4:07 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen and Jordan Jackson

Forget every 'rule' you've ever heard about not wearing white after Labor Day — this color is perfect for winter. It matches everything and can brighten up even the grayest February day.

Just take it from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who rocked the look herself this week!

If you're not sure where to start, TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez is here with the perfect picks to liven up your closet.

Read on for her tips on how to rock winter white this year.

The Perfect White Coat

After a few months of winter, dark colored coats begins to feel pretty boring. Freshen it up with this fun affordable coat.

Women's Combie Coat, $45, Target

This long coat makes the perfect winter statement, and is great for layering over any outfit. With a menswear-inspired silhouette, it'll break up the constant stream of basic black jackets.

The Edgy White Vest

Want to wear something special for that night out? This long, tailored vest is just the piece.

Long Vest with Vents, $90, Zara

This V-neck vest adds a touch of effortless charm to any outfit. Ideal for layering, it's a great finishing touch, and can be dressed up with a little black dress, or made simply casual with a stylish pair of jeans.

The Cozy White Sweater

Even lazy Saturdays deserve a stellar outfit. This knit sweater is both comfy and cute.

V-Neck Sweater, $25, H&M

This cozy sweater adds a touch of style to any outfit. With a soft knit and long sleeves, it's the perfect piece to curl up in for your next Netflix binge or pair with a cute jean for an easy afternoon look.

The Trendy White Bootie

Accessories are such a fun way to play with new trends and this year white booties are everywhere.

Brink Heeled Point Booties, $48, TopShop

These low ankle boots feature pointed detailing and a manageable stacked heel. No matter what you're wearing, these stylish shoes will pull it all together!

Valerie Microsuede City Ankle Fashion Boots, $35, Target

These monochrome ankle booties will match pretty much anything in your closet. With a pointed toe and a sleek silhouette, they're perfect for work or fun and give off a cool '70s vibe.

Marc Fisher Retire Booties, $100, Macy's

While they're not completely white, the snakeskin pattern of these booties has bright creamy undertones that work well with any winter white outfit.

The Classic White Skinny Jean

Style expert Denise Caldwell also had some great tips for finding classic white pieces, including white jeans.

Jamie High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $70, Nordstrom

It's all about find the right cut and fabric, according to Caldwell. She suggested a mid-rise pair in a stretchy polyester or spandex blend so it appears smooth and not sheer. To achieve a slimming effect, opt for jeans that hit neatly at your ankles.

The Simple White Pencil Skirt

If you're looking to rock winter white at a more formal event, a simple pencil skirt is a great way to go. Pair it with a cozy white sweater and over-the-knee boots and you're set!

Sweater Pencil Skirt, $41, Nordstrom

It doesn't take much for a pencil skirt to look slimming. That's its job, right? But to really accentuate your curves, look for a fabric that's sturdy, yet stretchy enough to create a smoothing effect. Two more tips from Caldwell: Belt the skirt to create a nice waistline.

The Winter-Proof White Dress

If you thought white dresses were only appropriate in the spring or summer, think again!

White A-Line Dress, $27, Amazon

Pair a simple white dress with a nice outerwear piece to create a sleek silhouette. Afraid of going all-white? Caldwell also suggested playing around with color-blocking and eyelet fabric to achieve a similar look.