Hot toddy hair? 4 winter hair color trends that sound delicious

Matching your hair color to your favorite food or drink has never been easier. From sophisticated hues that remind us of our favorite adult beverages (mmm, mulled wine) to colorful tones that put a whole new spin on our childhood food favorites (PB and J, anyone?), food-themed hair colors are hotter than ever.

“Using food and drink-themed names to describe colors or textures makes it easier for clients and professionals to land on a color variation,” said Herbal Essences celebrity stylist, Bridget Brage. “People are trying new things and using exciting new ways to talk about it. It makes the process of change — which can be intimidating — a little less serious and more fun.”

With so many great colors from which to choose, these four specific winter hair color trends are giving us major hair envy ... and a case of the munchies.

Mulled wine hair

Everything old becomes new again sooner or later, and the hot mulled wine hair color trend of the ‘90s is back just in time for the holiday season. Nothing said winter has arrived more than a decadent glass of mulled wine, and this rich berry color is ideal for the cooler months when you’re looking to add more color into your style.

Just don't forget to schedule frequent salon trips to maintain your bold new hue. "If you’re looking to make a vibrant color change, and are leaning towards a mulled berry, purple, red or any color where the actual molecule is large, you can expect a trip to the salon for a color touch-up every four to six weeks," Brage said.

Sharon Osbourne has been a fan of the mulled wine look for quite some time.

Sharon Osbourne rocking mulled wine hair. Getty Images

Traci Braxton recently rocked a slightly more subtle mulled wine color.