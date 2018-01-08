Get Stuff We Love
Winona Ryder and L'Oréal Paris love a good comeback story. The “Stranger Things” actress joined forces with the beauty brand for a new ad that puts a spotlight on reviving damaged hair.
Ryder launched the campaign during Sunday night’s Golden Globes with a commercial for the brand's Elvive hair care line. In it, Ryder runs her hands through her shiny hair, and preps for what looks like a big moment on stage. “Everyone loves a comeback,” the she says in the narration. “Damaged hair deserves one, too.”
The actress knows a thing or two about comebacks. Ryder made her film debut in "Lucas" in 1986 and reached stardom in her teens thanks to roles in hit films such as "Heathers," "Beetlejuice" and "Edward Scissorhands."
Ryder quickly became a household name, and even took home the best supporting actress Golden Globe award in 1994 for her work in "The Age of Innocence."
After being convicted for shoplifting in 2002, though, Ryder took a break from acting, and only slowly started to trickle back onto the scene a few years later. When she was cast as Joyce Byers in the now hugely popular Netflix show "Stranger Things," Ryder's gradual comeback was officially complete.
She's kept it interesting along the way, too. At last year's SAG Awards, Ryder caused a funny stir with the hilarious facial expressions she made during a speech by "Stranger Things" co-star David Harbour. The actress has also spoken out about aging in Hollywood, saying, "I love getting older."
Now as a spokeswoman for the hair line, Ryder is talking about a different kind of comeback — specifically, solutions for reviving damaged hair due to heat tools, coloring or dryness.
L'Oréal Paris spokeswomen Aja Naomi King and Camila Cabello will also join Ryder over the next few months in ads of their own.