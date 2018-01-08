Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Winona Ryder and L'Oréal Paris love a good comeback story. The “Stranger Things” actress joined forces with the beauty brand for a new ad that puts a spotlight on reviving damaged hair.

Ryder launched the campaign during Sunday night’s Golden Globes with a commercial for the brand's Elvive hair care line. In it, Ryder runs her hands through her shiny hair, and preps for what looks like a big moment on stage. “Everyone loves a comeback,” the she says in the narration. “Damaged hair deserves one, too.”

The actress knows a thing or two about comebacks. Ryder made her film debut in "Lucas" in 1986 and reached stardom in her teens thanks to roles in hit films such as "Heathers," "Beetlejuice" and "Edward Scissorhands."

Ryder starred in the cult film "Heathers" in 1988. Everett

The actress starred in 1988's hit film "Beetlejuice." Everett

Ryder quickly became a household name, and even took home the best supporting actress Golden Globe award in 1994 for her work in "The Age of Innocence."

She starred alongside Johnny Depp in "Edward Scissorhands," 1990. Everett

After being convicted for shoplifting in 2002, though, Ryder took a break from acting, and only slowly started to trickle back onto the scene a few years later. When she was cast as Joyce Byers in the now hugely popular Netflix show "Stranger Things," Ryder's gradual comeback was officially complete.