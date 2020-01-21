Wide belts are making a fashion comeback — unfortunately

Every once in a while, the ghosts of our fashion past creep back into style. It happened with mom jeans, jelly shoes and even low-rise jeans, and now another polarizing trend is making a comeback.

Much to our chagrin, the wide belts that dominated the early 2000s are trying to win their way into our hearts once again. And we have some pretty strong feelings about it.

Does this picture of Paris Hilton in 2006 bring back memories for anyone else? David Lodge / FilmMagic

As first spotted by Elle, wide belts have been popping up over the last few years. Back in 2017, fashion brand Loewe debuted this Japanese-inspired obi belt at fashion week, and we just chalked it up to high fashion's penchant for whimsy.

Wide belts have been popping up for quite some time. Kirstin Sinclair / Getty Images

The Fall 2019 Dior collection just happened to feature oodles of exaggerated wrap belts, but we still weren't alarmed. Soon enough, though, fashionistas like Shailene Woodley gave the retired accessory their seal of approval in an admittedly glam way. And now, wide belts are creeping their way into mainstream fashion. It's kind of like a bad game of whack-a-mole, and we are losing.

This look is giving us hope that the wide belt can work. Thierry Lebraly / Getty Images

Don't get us wrong, a great belt can do wonders for your outfit and can accentuate your figure in the best possible way. But the wide belts we remember from the early aughts were more tacky than tres chic.

We think Ashley Tisdale would agree that this look should be retired. Michael Bezjian / WireImage

Socialites like Paris Hilton were early adopters of the look and cinched their tops with the trendy accessory. Reality stars like Heidi Montag and Snooki quickly followed suit and jumped on the trend.

Reality stars loved the trend. Getty Images

Wide belts were the go-to accessory for tunics and leggings.

Kim Kardashian's style has certainly changed over the years. Mark Sullivan / WireImage

And fashionistas like Victoria Beckham seemed to have one motto: The thicker the belt, the better.

Back in the day, Victoria Beckham sported a few wide belts. Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Wide belts were great for accentuating your silhouette, but they were also worn low and draped, much to our dismay.

Rachel Bilson wore a low-slung version of the trend. Paul Hawthorne / Getty Images

More often than not, celebrities of the 2000s paired a gorgeous dress with a thick, wide belt that wasn't really necessary in the first place.

Wide belts even made their way onto the red carpet. Fred Duval / FilmMagic

Even members of the TODAY digital staff were once guilty of rocking wide belts. TODAY senior lifestyle editor Emily Sher had a good laugh looking at this throwback photo of herself.

“The funniest part is that the belt isn’t holding up anything — it has no job. And I’m not even wearing it on my natural waist to create the illusion of an hourglass figure, so it actually makes zero sense. And yet, I wore it constantly,” she said.

"At least I wasn't the only one to fall for it," Emily Sher (far left) said. Courtesy Emily Sher

Meanwhile, TODAY food editor Emi Boscamp had mixed feelings about the trend. “I actually think they look good paired with a long skirt and an oversized sweater! Over a tank top with low-rise jeans? Never, ever, EVER again.”

TODAY editorial director Meena Duerson said she will definitely be skipping this one throwback trend. “I was happy to be at the point in my life where the denim trend was jeans that come up to my bellybutton and I don’t ever want to return to a life in which I have to wear a belt across my stomach — so I would pass on the return of this trend, if it’s up to me,” she said.

A blast from the fashion past. Courtesy Meena Duerson

No matter how desperately you try to bury those fashion faux pas of the past, sometimes they just come back again!