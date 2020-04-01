Why some men are social distancing from their razors during coronavirus

Most Americans have been practicing social distancing for the past few weeks and, for some men, that includes keeping the distance from their razors.
Yes, quarantine beards are officially a thing.
Jim Carrey posted a selfie on March 23, which he said would be the start of his plan to grow a beard during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation. Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment. Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether," Carrey wrote.
Carrey's latest update showing his "wild and untamed face" was on day five.
Plenty of other men are joining him.
Twitter user @A1_SEM posted a video of his beard and issued a "lockdown beard challenge" to his followers, who responded with photos of their facial hair while in quarantine.
Angel Lasic, who lives in London, said he's letting his beard grow while he stays home since his barber shop is closed.
"I only ever go to barbers and have been getting it styled there for so many years. I wouldn't know how to do it right myself," he told TODAY Style.
Justin Ramirez, who lives in Los Angeles, usually sports some facial hair, but decided he won't be grooming while in quarantine.
“Doing my best to stay positive in these uncertain times," he told TODAY Style. "Keeping my distance but spreading love."
Plenty of quarantine beards have also been making their debuts in Zoom meetings, making coworkers and classmates seem unrecognizable.
"Hey class mates when you see my patchy quarantine beard on Zoom please mind your business," @jaredgreenberg3 wrote on Twitter.
Others decided to proudly own their quarantine beards on Zoom calls with colleagues.
"No shave quarantine has started boys," wrote @niv_ed. "Sorry in advance to everyone who has to witness full neck beard via zoom."