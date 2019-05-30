It’s simple, cheap and easily holds a hair tie. Plus, it's inscribed with a sweet message that reads, “I love you to the moon and back.”

Now, I wear this bracelet every day. I liked it so much that I gave it to my mom and sisters for Christmas — and they wear it every day too!

We all wear our bracelets on a regular basis. Amanda Smith

There are so many things we love about this bracelet.

It’s good to have when you’ve got things to do

“I wear mine every day to dress up my rubber band for when I need it later in the day during my workout,” explained my sister Gina. It's also a convenient way to make sure you don't lose those valuable hair bands.

It’s comfortable

“It is so handy to have the rubber band without the discomfort of it pinching your wrist,” my mom, Laurie, said.

It’s looks nice

“This bracelet is so cute and looks so much nicer than having just a hair tie on my wrist all day,” my sister Emily said.

It’s a great gift

Whenever I visit home, it's so nice to see my mom and sisters wearing the matching bracelets and it seems like they feel the same way!

“It brings extra joy to my day since it was given as a gift from family,” Gina told me.

So basically, I love my family and if you do too, you should get yours this bracelet.

For more accessory recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!