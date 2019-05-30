At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
It happens every day, I start out strong with my hair down, trying to look cute. Then by 4 p.m., I’m annoyed and throw it up in a ponytail just trying to get it out of the way.
When I was in school, I would wear my hair tie on my wrist, ready for the inevitable afternoon change over. But once I started working in an office, I wanted to look more professional, so I started keeping my hair bands in my purse.
It wasn’t the same — I kept losing my hair ties to the bottomless pit that is my handbag. I knew I needed to find a better solution. Then a friend told me about this genius bracelet.
Hair Tie Bangle Bracelet, $12, Amazon
It’s simple, cheap and easily holds a hair tie. Plus, it's inscribed with a sweet message that reads, “I love you to the moon and back.”
Now, I wear this bracelet every day. I liked it so much that I gave it to my mom and sisters for Christmas — and they wear it every day too!
There are so many things we love about this bracelet.
It’s good to have when you’ve got things to do
“I wear mine every day to dress up my rubber band for when I need it later in the day during my workout,” explained my sister Gina. It's also a convenient way to make sure you don't lose those valuable hair bands.
It’s comfortable
“It is so handy to have the rubber band without the discomfort of it pinching your wrist,” my mom, Laurie, said.
It’s looks nice
“This bracelet is so cute and looks so much nicer than having just a hair tie on my wrist all day,” my sister Emily said.
It’s a great gift
Whenever I visit home, it's so nice to see my mom and sisters wearing the matching bracelets and it seems like they feel the same way!
“It brings extra joy to my day since it was given as a gift from family,” Gina told me.
So basically, I love my family and if you do too, you should get yours this bracelet.
For more accessory recommendations, check out:
- Bling it on! Here's where you can score affordable jewelry
- I found the perfect Mother's Day gift for the mom who lives far away
- 10 pieces of personalized jewelry moms will love
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!