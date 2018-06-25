Is this why Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wears shoes that are too big?

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Whenever the Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, steps out in public, royal style watchers obsess over every single detail she’s wearing, from her gorgeous dresses and bags to her growing collection of oh-so-British fascinators.

But the former Meghan Markle has one style quirk that has only recently come to light: She often wears heels that are too big for her.

The most dramatic example might be the strappy, beige heels she wore back in November during a photoshoot celebrating her engagement to Prince Harry.

"She is definitely wearing one size up or maybe one-and-a-half sizes up," podiatrist Dr. Suzanne Levine told TODAY. Karwai Tang / WireImage

And the black pumps she wore during her first official event with the queen this month definitely looked a little roomy around the heel.

It was barely noticeable, but the duchess's heels did look slightly too big for her. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Why does the duchess do this? She probably won’t share her style secrets anytime soon — the royals almost never do, of course — but some experts speculate that she’s going up a size to protect her feet.

“I guess what she’s doing is trying to avoid any kind of skin breakdown or blisters,” Dr. Suzanne Levine, a podiatrist at the Institut Beauté in New York City, told TODAY Style.

With royals often required to stand and stroll around for long periods of time at official events, Meghan might be concerned about swelling or inflammation.

“I’m sure there are certain protocols where you can’t sit no matter what, and (she wants) to avoid not just blisters, but actually skin breakdowns, swelling, bursitis,” Levine said.

Another possibility is that one of Meghan’s feet is slightly larger than the other.

“She may also have a size discrimination between both feet, that they’re both not the same size, so she’s going up to the larger one,” Levine said.

The velvet stilettos she wore in March 2018 during a visit to Northern Ireland looked very roomy, too. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Levine understands Meghan’s strategy of going up a size to protect her feet, and said it’s certainly better than the alternative of wearing too-small shoes that pinch.

“As a podiatrist, I would agree with her that that would be the way to go, as opposed to wearing shoes that just fit her and maybe feel a little too tight in some areas,” she said.

This isn't a new royal habit. The former Meghan Markle often wore oversized heels during her time as an actress. She wore these slightly-too-big pumps back in 2013. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Still, wearing oversized shoes is not something Levine generally recommends.

“I think this seems a little bit more royal, so to speak,” she told TODAY. “The majority of my patients would probably get shoes that would fit a bit more appropriately.”

Dr. Emily Splichal, a podiatrist and human movement specialist in New York City, agrees. In fact, she says that wearing bigger shoes to prevent blisters may actually cause more damage.

“Blisters happen from friction. So if your shoe is larger than it should be, you’re going to move around in the shoe more, and that creates friction,” she told TODAY Style. “So I would probably argue that you could potentially get more blisters from wearing shoes that are too big.”

As for Meghan’s possible concerns about inflammation? Feet can definitely swell when people stand for long periods of time, but typically not enough to require wearing noticeably bigger shoes, Splichal said.

“When the foot swells from standing, especially really long hours, it’s not going to swell a whole shoe size,” she told TODAY Style.

If you are worried about swelling, she recommends going up half a size, at most.