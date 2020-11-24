Why Channing Tatum shaved his head after wrapping up movie

“Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum just took it all off!

The 40-year-old actor wrapped up work on his latest big-screen endeavor, “Dog,” and he celebrated that accomplishment by shaving his head.

Tatum took to Instagram Monday to treat his fans to a peek at his new smooth look and to reveal why he keeps going back to buzz cuts.

“There is nothing and I mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go,” he wrote alongside a shirtless black-and-white pic that showed off his new do. “It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!! Hahahaha.”

Tatum has freed himself up a few times over the years, and his Instagram features a few of those between-projects buzz cuts.

But the actor focused on more than the freeing feeling of a fresh shave in his latest post. He also had something to say about love — for those who worked on the set of his upcoming canine flick and for the rest of us, too.

“I have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me,” he wrote, "and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.....right..... now.”

He added the hashtag #freeandjoyful.

And “Dog” the movie, which is expected to be released in 2021, isn’t the only canine subject to bring him so much joy lately. As Tatum revealed last month, there’s also a new puppy in his “tribe” — a Dutch shepherd named Rook.