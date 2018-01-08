A more subtle way some of Hollywood’s leading ladies showed their dedication to the cause was by accessorizing their ensembles with emerald jewels. Beyond simply being gorgeous, these precious green gems are deeply symbolic.

“Emeralds have long been associated with divine feminine power — birth, fertility and creation — and often, they were associated with goddesses, like Venus and Umina in the ancient Peru,” Anna Sheffield, founder and creative director of her eponymous jewelry line, told TODAY Style. “They nod to the power and creativity attributed to females since the dawn of time, and evoke the reverence with which women should be treated.”

Plus, the green color was special to the suffragette movement that fought for women's right to vote (more on that below).

Here's how celebrities incorporated the symbolic stone.

Zoë Kravitz complemented her pixie cut with oversized emerald earrings and a matching ring.

Venturelli / WireImage

Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzled in emerald chandelier earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Debra Messing made a splash in a large emerald cocktail ring and coordinating studs.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Issa Rae rocked a spectacular Lorraine Schwartz necklace, composed of strands of sparkling diamonds and an emerald pendant.

Regina Wagner / Zuma Press

And it didn’t end there. Ashley Judd (one of the women who came forward about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment), Isabelle Huppert, Laurie Metcalf and Alexi Ashe also chose to wear emeralds. As a man demonstrating his support, Ricky Martin donned a custom 25-carat emerald ring.

Some celebs — such as Emma Stone (who was accompanied by tennis icon Billie Jean King) and Lena Headey from "Game of Thrones" — even made a statement by bringing the shade into their beauty look.

In an Instagram post, Stone's makeup artist, Rachel Goodman, shared what influenced the “Battle of the Sexes” star’s look:

Powerful, indeed!