For Sunday's Golden Globes, most of the outfits on the red carpet and in the ballroom were one shade: black. It was a coordinated effort to protest harassment in Hollywood, the hot-button topic of the past several months.

But not all of the attendees chose to wear black, like actress Blanca Blanco, who chose to wear a red cutout evening gown:

Arriving @goldenglobes A post shared by Blanca Blanco (@blancablancoactress) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:43pm PST

Criticism came fast and furious on social media. One user tweeted, "I don't get why you would want to not wear black? In a demonstration that's about the abuse, inequality, and objectification of woman this seems like an awkward choice of outfit. Beautiful! But not the time or place perhaps?"

Yet there's a certain irony there; the protest was over how women are perceived in Hollywood, and calling out a particular woman's outfit amid that protest could be seen as part of the problem. Supporters jumped into the fray, defending Blanco:

Do you really think wearing black to an awards show is going to change things? OMG she wore a red dress, she just allowed 10 more women to get sexually assaulted because of her color choice? She EMPOWERED herself in what she felt beautiful in. Why not support her vs attacking! — Tricia #BIFFWW (@mammaof4kiddies) January 8, 2018

As Blanco noted in her response:

The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP — Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) January 8, 2018

But the 36-year-old had more to say on the subject to People magazine: "I love red," she said. "Wearing red does not mean I am against the movement. I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status. I am excited about the #TimesUp movement; true change is long overdue."

And, she noted, "Shaming is part of the problem."

Nor was Blanco alone in opting out of the sea of black. India native and Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna and German model Barbara Meier also wore different shades.

Meher Tatna, Barbara Meier and Blanca Blanco buck the trend at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Tatna told Entertainment Tonight that she wore red for a specific reason. "My mom and I planned this together a couple of months ago, it is a cultural thing," she said. "When you have a celebration, you don't wear black. So she would be appalled if I were to (have) worn black. And so this is for my mom."

Meier, meanwhile, wrote an Instagram post of herself holding the sheer, flower-adorned dress and explained her choice in the caption: "If we want this to be the Golden Globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it's the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion," she said in part.