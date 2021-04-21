Whoopi Goldberg looks fierce and fabulous in new photo shoot

Whoopi Goldberg looks simply marvelous on Variety's latest cover.

The actor and TV personality graces the cover of the magazine's pre-Oscars issue and looks fabulous! Goldberg didn't hold back getting dressed up to celebrate Hollywood's biggest night.

In the photo spread, she dons a series of fun and funky looks like this bold blue coat and white hat.

Loving it, Whoopi!

Work it, Whoopi! The Tyler Twins / Variety

Goldberg also stuns in a voluminous black gown, which you can see twice because it's on the cover and inside the mag. There is no question, she brought plenty of fierceness to the photo shoot.

Now, that's how you pose for a photo. The Tyler Twins / Variety

During her interview with Variety, Goldberg reminisced about her first Oscar win from 30 years ago and looked back on her outfit from that special night: a black sequined column gown.

“I looked really good,” she said. “My hair was cool. Dress was cute.”

Whoopi Goldberg at the 1991 Oscars. Time & Life Pictures

Goldberg had been searching for a gown that felt like it was uniquely "her," and she was thrilled when she stepped into the style from veteran costume designer Nolan Miller.

“I couldn’t look glamorous like other people look glamorous. I wasn’t thin and I wasn’t a white lady, so I had to find my own style.”

The 65-year-old also reflected on the Black women who helped pave the way for her successful career in Hollywood and named several stars who have inspired her.

“I think of all the women — Diahann Carroll, Pearl Bailey, Dorothy Dandridge, Butterfly McQueen, Hattie McDaniel, Juanita Hall — who did great, amazing work that was overlooked.”

One of Goldberg's idols is Hattie McDaniel who appeared in "Gone With the Wind" and won an Oscar for her performance. Courtesy Everett Collection

