Who needs pants? How staying home is changing online shopping behavior

With most office workers now going on their third week of working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, there has also been a shift in online shopping and fashion priorities.

How to dress while working from home is a hot topic that many people are still figuring out, but with nowhere to dress up and go for an evening out or date night, there is now increased interest in lingerie.

Fashion search platform Lyst noticed a 9% spike in interest last Wednesday, compared to the previous week. Lyst is keeping a real-time fashion data blog that tracks how consumer behavior is changing as people stay home.

"We’ve been tracking ‘stay at home’ fashion searches as more cities around the world go into lockdown, and our latest data reveals what’s being worn behind closed doors," Katy Lubin, Lyst's vice president of communications, told TODAY Style in an email.

While global searches spiked, she said there was increased interest in lingerie from shoppers in New York City and London.

"In the U.S., there are three schools of stay-at-home shopper emerging: sporty, slouchy, and sexy. Last week, shoppers were looking for activewear for their workouts from home and comfortable sweats for enjoying Netflix on the couch. But in the last few days, we’ve seen a spike in searches for lingerie, specifically lacy, ‘barely there’ pieces from brands including Bluebella and Agent Provocateur. This suggests shoppers are either making the most of their intimate moments in isolation, or they’re (un)dressing in style to spice up those Zoom calls," she said.

Look no further than Ramona Singer, who is proof that lingerie can be a perfectly acceptable stay-at-home outfit. The "Real Housewives" star shared a video of herself scrubbing a toilet and mopping her floor while wearing a negligee last week.

Another interesting point when it comes to stay-at-home style: Walmart's executive vice president Dan Barlett told Yahoo Finance last week that shirt sales are up, presumably because people want to make sure they look professional from the waist up on conference calls. After all, why waist a good pair of pants if no one is going to see them, anyway?