Whitney Port just got the ultimate mom haircut — and it's so chic

New year, new ‘do! Fashion designer and former “Hills” star Whitney Port just chopped her signature long locks into a chic bob and debuted the cropped cut on her Instagram page.

In the video, Port shakes her hair back and forth, captioning the post, “It had to go.” The brains behind her new ‘do, hairstylist Jake B. Martin, also revealed his creation on Instagram, sharing the cut from multiple angles.

Port is having fun flaunting her new look — it frames her face perfectly! — and shared a few other shots in a series of post-cut Instagram posts!

The new mom — Port and husband Tim Rosenman welcomed their first child, Sonny Sanford Rosenman on July 27 — is just the latest in a string of Hollywood moms to get a bob.

Port's “Hills” co-star, Lauren Conrad, recently chopped her locks into a bob, and is loving all the free time she has on her hands with a shorter 'do. “Honestly, it’s more of a time-saver,” Conrad told People. “I have to blow dry my hair while my son is napping and it doesn’t always last that long, so less hair is less time. I don’t have time for a lot of hair.”

With new son Sonny keeping her busy, we're sure Port will appreciate any extra free time she can get, too!