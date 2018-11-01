Do you need to toss your beauty products after you're sick?

"Depending on the bacteria or virus and depending on the type of product and its ingredients, beauty products can remain contaminated from a range of a few hours or days to much longer," said Dr. David Lortscher, a board-certified dermatologist and the CEO and founder of Curology.

Although some preservatives get a bad name, they're helpful in this case, working overtime to make sure your favorite lipstick doesn't get you sick.

“If your product isn't properly preserved, the microbes can continue to persist," Romanowski said. But he added, "Even with proper preservation, the microbes can exist in a spore form ready to regrow when conditions are right,”

Not every beauty product is a breeding ground for germs, though. Those that you dispense into your hand —think shampoos, conditioners, body wash and some skin lotions — aren’t directly exposed to microbes, so they’re safe to continue using.

Lip products and eye makeup should be the first items you toss. Shutterstock

When should you throw out makeup?

It’s just not practical to toss your favorite beauty products every time you have a little sniffle. But are there certain instances when you should cut your losses and just throw out your makeup?

“If you just had a common cold, I wouldn’t toss all your makeup, but I would consider replacing or setting aside any lip products that you used throughout the illness.”

“For the most part, you don't have to toss your beauty products after being sick. I would recommend getting rid of any natural products because they are likely not preserved well enough, but for most products, the germs that do get back into your products will not represent a problem (unless someone has a compromised immune system),” Romanowski said.

That’s because your immune system develops antibodies to fight infection and recognize a particular pathogen in the future. “So even though there may be some residual spores in your products, your body can already stop any future infection from these specific microbes. Reinfection is unlikely," Romanowski said.

At the same time, it’s always good to toss your lip products, especially those with a wand applicator, after you’re sick or experience a cold sore since they come in direct contact with saliva. “If you just had a common cold, I wouldn’t toss all your makeup, but I would consider replacing or setting aside any lip products that you used throughout the illness,” Lortscher said.

“Pink eye is a sneaky virus that can live on objects. I recommend throwing away any eye makeup you used while infected ... ” said Dr. Melissa Peck Piliang. Getty Images

What about pink eye, styes and skin infections?

Pink eye and styes are the gifts that keep on giving ... in the worst possible way. That’s because after you’re in the clear and have gotten rid of your eye infection, you still have to worry about reinfecting yourself by using contaminated beauty products.

“Pink eye is a sneaky virus that can live on objects. I recommend throwing away any eye makeup you used while infected, especially anything with a wand applicator that you dip into the tube or bottle (think mascara, liquid eyeliner, etc.),” said Dr. Melissa Peck Piliang, MD, FAAD, associate program director of Dermatology Residency at the Cleveland Clinic. “When you put the wand back in the tube, you contaminate all of the product.”

Eye infections are typically highly contagious and can easily come back if you reuse contaminated products, so do yourself a favor and just toss your eye products, including those roll-on eye gels!

Skin infections can also wreak havoc on your favorite beauty products, so you should always make sure to clean your makeup brushes frequently to nix any lingering bacteria. "Makeup brushes should be washed with antibacterial soap once a week and allowed to dry thoroughly. Do an extra washing after you have been ill," Piliang said.

You’d think that facial cleansing sticks might need to be tossed after an infection, but you can actually use the same quick-and-easy alcohol cleanser method. Sponge applicators, on the other hand, are better off in the trash after an infection.