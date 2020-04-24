What will hair salons look like when they reopen? Georgia could be a blueprint

Georgia began the first phase of reopening businesses on Friday, which includes allowing barbershops and salons to open their doors to customers.

Van Michael Salons, a chain with six open locations around the state, is taking extra precautions with customers.

"We want to be very clear that we are taking your safety and that of our staff very seriously. There are many new safety and sanitation initiatives that we are implementing but we wanted to inform you of the most important," said a Facebook post from the salon.

Stylists will be working staggered shifts, so the salon can keep every other station vacant to help with social distancing. Everyone in the salon, from stylists to customers, will also be asked to wear a mask.

Forget about coming early and reading a magazine in the waiting area. Customers are being advised to arrive promptly at the start of their appointments to minimize the number of people in the salon.

Drinks, snacks and extra belongings should also remain outside. The salon recommends customers bring their phone and a form of payment instead of a handbag and cash.

The salon experience will also be limited. Customers are being asked to shampoo their own hair three hours before their appointments. Washes are limited to customers who need color removed from their hair.

"Temporarily, we will not be doing any blow-drying in the salon in order to prevent forceful airflow of any germs," the salon added. "Please know how important the best possible luxury service for you is to us. Any adjustments in your service regarding shampoos and blow-drys will be temporary."

The Georgia Board of Cosmetology and Barbers also issued an extensive list of recommended guidelines for salons around the state, including asking clients to wait outside a shop until their barber is ready to serve them.

Already cutting hair, and guys in line for a haircut (from a safe distance) at Peachtree Battle Barber Shop in Buckhead pic.twitter.com/nf7CQ1yGCg — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 24, 2020

While people eagerly made appointments and lined up early to get much-needed trims at salons and barbershops, some businesses are staying closed out of an abundance of caution.

"Yes, sis. We are still closed," reads a post on the Facebook and Instagram pages of Sweetroots Hair Bar.

"We can't wait to welcome all our Sweetroots family back when it is safe to do so," the post says. "That will not be this Friday."

Gov. Brian Kemp's plan to reopen some non-essential businesses, including massage and tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and gyms, has been criticized by President Donald Trump and others who say it's too premature.

"I love those people that use all of those things — the spas and beauty parlors, barbershops, tattoo parlors," Trump said Wednesday, a day after he had praised Kemp. "I love them. But they can wait a little bit longer. Just a little bit — not much. Because safety has to predominate."