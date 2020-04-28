This is what weddings look like during the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic may have changed their original wedding plans, but Emily and Parris Khachi were determined to tie the knot on the same date.

The two still wed at their planned venue, San Francisco's St. Ignatius Church, on April 25. Instead of the 200 guests they invited, they were surrounded by just immediate family. Friends and family watched on a livestream, but there were other faces in the pews: pictures of the church's parish members, creating a striking series of photos.

