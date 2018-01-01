It's easy as buying one new item and getting two or three completely different looks just by adding clothes you already have in your closet. Here's the three items you need to do it!

A Statement Blazer

For an instant refresh to your current wardrobe go for a statement blazer in a fun hue like pistachio. It's incredibly versatile as it can be worn with everything from jeans to dresses.

This item is almost sold out but Nordstrom sells two that are very similar: a double-breasted mint version that's perfect for spring, and an oversized menswear-inspired blazer, both for $75.

Look 1: Business chic

Take the head-to-toe suit up a notch by going for a color other than traditional black, navy or gray. A pastel suit is an easy to way to make a statement that's trendy but easy to try. When it comes to accessories, stick a modern neutral like white.

Complete the look:

Kick flare suit trousers, $58, Topshop

On Gossamer cabana cotton stretch camisole, $32, Bloomingdale's

Marc Fisher LTD. women's xanthe leather kitten heel pumps, $150, Bloomingdale's

Faux leather bucket bag, $20, Forever 21

Look 2: Casual but polished

For a look that's casual yet still polished, this outfit is your answer. Update your classic jeans and T-shirt combo by pairing it with a colorful blazer.

Complete the look:

AE ne(x)t level high-waisted jegging crop, $50, American Eagle

Faux leather bucket bag, $28, Forever 21

Look 3: Day to date night

Instead of reaching for your classic denim jacket to wear over flowy dresses and skirts, try a statement blazer. Add a fun straw bag and you're ready to go!

Complete the look:

Patterned skirt, $60, H&M

Remi & Reid cabanas straw circle crossbody, $98, Bloomingdale's

Lauren Ralph Lauren Maddie, $60, Zapoos

Mules

If there's one shoe you need this season, it's mules! These slip-on shoes are both comfortable and flattering since they provide coverage on the ball of the foot. Invest in a neutral-colored pair, so you can wear them with all your favorite warm-weather outfits.

These are on sale for $27 on Amazon right now!

Look 1: Bright and sunny

From outdoor parties to a night out or even the office, a neutral mule will go with just about any spring dress or skirt.

Complete the look with this $80 wrap dress from Macy's.

Look 2: Bright whites and stunning neutrals

Year after year, white jeans are a favorite go-to for spring and summer. You can play into the neutral tones of your mule shoes by pairing it with a matching sweater. Add a stylish tote bag and you've got a sophisticated look for everyday wear.

Complete the look:

NYDJ petite capris, $70, Zappos

Disc drop earrings, $38, Baublebar

Mie, $79, FFC New York

A Slip Dress

This is about to become your new go-to dress for all occasions! With a simple switch of accessories, you can transform a slip dress from everyday errands to black tie. It's also a great layering piece, especially as the weather starts to heat up.

Look 1: Running errands in style

For the spring, try layering a T-shirt under a slip dress. In the fall and winter, you can try the same look with a turtleneck underneath for added warmth. Pair it with your favorite sneakers for a casual and comfortable look that's still stylish.

Complete the look:

Seberg tee, $95, La Ligne

Skeleton bucket bag, $45, ASOS

SeaVees, $61, Zappos

Hi-lo textured circle pendant necklace, $15, Express

Look 2: Dinner to date

Some careful layering is all it takes to transform your slip dress into something more like a skirt. Add a summer sweater and top it off with a leather jacket for a completely different outfit.

Complete the look:

Wilfred Free comerford sweater, $125, Aritzia

Tall washer biker jacket, $100, Topshop

Look 3: An evening out

Another major trend of the season is deconstructed topper coats. It's a more relaxed version of the traditional trench. Throw a coat on over the slip dress, put on some heels or slides and no matter where the day takes you, you'll look fabulous!

Complete the look: