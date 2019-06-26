Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are coming back with a new reality competition series called "Making the Cut," and this time, they're bringing supermodel Naomi Campbell with them.

"Project Runway" fans who were sad to see Klum and Gunn depart the show last year after 16 seasons got some new details on Wednesday about "Making the Cut," which will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Campbell will serve as one of the judges, alongside TV personality-turned-designer Nicole Richie, former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld and CFDA winner and Altuzarra creative director Joseph Altuzarra.

"Making the Cut" will pit 12 designers and entrepreneurs against each other. The looks they create on the show will be available on Amazon, according to the Hollywood Reporter, offering another way to get viewers even more invested in watching. The winner will receive a $1 million check from Amazon to grow their clothing brand.

Klum shared on Instagram that the team had been filming in "beautiful Paris."

The show is coming in 2020, but Amazon hasn't yet shared a release date for when fans of Klum and Gunn can once again have their favorite duo grace their screens.

Klum first teased she and Gunn had something new up their sleeves in another Instagram post last year.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create," she said. "We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"

On "Project Runway," model Karlie Kloss replaced Klum as the host, while fashion designer and "Project Runway" alum Christian Siriano replaced Gunn as the show's mentor.