Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Tired of the pain that comes with waxing? Want something less tedious than tweezing? Then eyebrow threading might be the hair removal method for you.

This centuries-old process has become of the most popular beauty treatments to give brows some TLC. To understand what it really is, we asked Jaimineey Patel, head of training at Blink Brow Bar, to give us the 101 on how a piece of string can effortlessly and smoothly remove hair.

What is eyebrow threading?

Threading involves using a cotton thread to remove hair from its root. The thread is twisted and pulled along unwanted hairs, which are captured in a loop and are teased out of their follicles and removed from the pores, leaving a smooth finish.

Compared to other hair-removal methods, such as waxing and tweezing, she says threading removes stray hairs with closer precision and is much kinder and gentler to the skin.

“There is much more control with threading,” said Patel, comparing it to waxing. “It removes hair from the root so gives a wonderfully clean finish and is therefore longer lasting.”

If you’re looking to move away from chemical methods of hair removal, especially when you have sensitive skin, this might be the right the method for you and your brows.

Possible side effects

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Because threading is the least invasive method of hair removal, side effects are minimal. It is suitable for all skin types and all brow shapes.

While there is no prep required before going in for a treatment, she suggests exfoliating the skin beforehand if you’re prone to ingrown hairs. For those with sensitive skin, avoid wearing makeup prior to avoid any harsh reactions, such as breakouts.

Also, do your research before making an appointment; you’ll want to go to someone with threading experience to avoid mistakes. “Having your eyebrows threaded by someone inexperienced can be a disaster,” she says. “They (won’t) know how to maneuver or angle the thread to create the smooth, precise finish that threading is known for.” She advises looking for a reputable place known for this kind of service to avoid a terrible experience.

Post-care

Keeping your brows in top condition in between appointments is key, but upkeep is pretty low maintenance. She recommends touch-ups every two to three weeks and to nourish the area with a brow serum. See below for some of our picks.

1. Shiseido Full Lash Serum, $36, Nordstrom

Made with arginine, this powerful serum hydrates brows and lashes and restores those hairs to its healthiest shape.

2. RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum, $21 (normally $38), Amazon

Also available for $40 at Ulta.

With 4.5 of 5 stars on Ulta, there has to be something great about this product. It contains six key ingredients for brow growth, including keratin and amino acids, and conditions and strengthens the hair you already have.

3. Vegamour vegaBrow Volumizing Serum, $80, Amazon

Looking to the key for growing brows? We’ve got it right here. The 100% vegan and cruelty-free formula contains an exclusive complex that the brand says will help hair grow thicker in 30 days.

4. Lashfood Browfood Phyto-Medic Eyebrow Enhancer, $88, Sephora

Also available for $39 on Amazon and for $88 at Ulta.

Its patented formula is made with organic medicinal extracts that minimizes brow loss and encourages hair growth. You’ll see results in just a couple of weeks.