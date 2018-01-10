Get Stuff We Love

These hilarious animal paw socks are way too realistic for comfort

If you’re always wanted hooves, well, now’s your chance.

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
These crazy socks give a whole new meaning to animal print!

If you’ve ever wanted to celebrate your obsession with dogs, cats or horses by literally looking like your favorite creature — at least from the ankles down — these are the socks for you.

Hilarious animal socks turn your feet into paws and claws

Dog paw socks, $15, Amazon

  What On Earth

These kooky novelty socks from online retailer What On Earth feature hyper-realistic prints of animal feet, from pig hooves to tiger paws.

Pig hoof socks, $15, Amazon

  What On Earth

They’re just as impressive underneath, so you’re covered from all angles.

 The underside of the dog socks. What On Earth

Besides cats and dogs, there are elephants, eagles, and even alligators.

Elephant foot socks, $15, Amazon

  What On Earth

The 100 percent polyester socks are available up to a men's size 13 and are machine washable. They're printed in incredible, photographic detail using a special process called sublimation.

Eagle talon socks, $15, Amazon

  What On Earth

The optical illusion will definitely make people do a double-take!

Horse hoof socks, $15, Amazon

  What On Earth

These hilarious socks would be the perfect finishing touch to a Halloween costume, but if you just want to wear them around the house, or hide them inside your winter boots, we won’t tell!

