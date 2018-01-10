These hilarious animal paw socks are way too realistic for comfort

Dog paw socks, $15, Amazon

These kooky novelty socks from online retailer What On Earth feature hyper-realistic prints of animal feet, from pig hooves to tiger paws.

Pig hoof socks, $15, Amazon

They’re just as impressive underneath, so you’re covered from all angles.

The underside of the dog socks. What On Earth

Besides cats and dogs, there are elephants, eagles, and even alligators.

Elephant foot socks, $15, Amazon

The 100 percent polyester socks are available up to a men's size 13 and are machine washable. They're printed in incredible, photographic detail using a special process called sublimation.

Eagle talon socks, $15, Amazon

The optical illusion will definitely make people do a double-take!

Horse hoof socks, $15, Amazon

These hilarious socks would be the perfect finishing touch to a Halloween costume, but if you just want to wear them around the house, or hide them inside your winter boots, we won’t tell!