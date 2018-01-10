These hilarious animal paw socks are way too realistic for comfort

Get Stuff We Love
These crazy socks give a whole new meaning to animal print!
If you’ve ever wanted to celebrate your obsession with dogs, cats or horses by literally looking like your favorite creature — at least from the ankles down — these are the socks for you.
Dog paw socks, $15, Amazon
These kooky novelty socks from online retailer What On Earth feature hyper-realistic prints of animal feet, from pig hooves to tiger paws.
Pig hoof socks, $15, Amazon
They’re just as impressive underneath, so you’re covered from all angles.
Besides cats and dogs, there are elephants, eagles, and even alligators.
Elephant foot socks, $15, Amazon
The 100 percent polyester socks are available up to a men's size 13 and are machine washable. They're printed in incredible, photographic detail using a special process called sublimation.
Eagle talon socks, $15, Amazon
The optical illusion will definitely make people do a double-take!
Horse hoof socks, $15, Amazon
These hilarious socks would be the perfect finishing touch to a Halloween costume, but if you just want to wear them around the house, or hide them inside your winter boots, we won’t tell!