Found a moth hole in your favorite sweater? Here's what to do

Do you ever find that when you go into your closet to pull out your coziest sweater, it suddenly has a gaping hole?

Well, you're not alone, and how that hole got there isn't exactly a mystery. The culprit is likely as simple as a clothing moth.

You might be thinking, "There aren't any moths flying around my home." And it's probably true you haven't seen any.

But clothing moths are nocturnal and do their work in the darkest corners of your home. Your closet or dresser drawers are prime breeding grounds.

Those pesky holes in your sweaters, scarves and coats are a result of the adult moths laying eggs on your coziest goods. The eggs morph into larvae, which feed on natural fibers like wool, cashmere and silk.

Getty Images stock

"They like the good stuff," said Jerry Quinlan, an entomologist with Assured Environments, a pest control company in New York and New Jersey.

The larvae are so small that if you don't know what to look for, you could easily miss them. They are only about a quarter to one-half inch long and leave white stringy trails, similar to a cobweb.

What causes the moths to be attracted to your clothes in the first place?

"The larvae feed on fabric that has bodily fluid on it, like sweat, saliva, oil and even food," said Joe Fryer, director of operations for New York-based JP McHale Pest Management Inc. "It's minute amounts."

While the larvae are initially attracted to natural or animal fiber, they could also be attracted to synthetic fiber soiled with bodily fluids or even pet fur, explained Quinlan.

What do you do if you notice a moth hole?

"Isolate the product in a sealed Ziploc bag or a trash bag. It's important to contain it and keep it isolated," said Chelle Hartzer, manager of technical services for Orkin and a board-certified entomologist.

She added, "Insects don't like extreme temperatures, extreme cold or heat. You can put your item in the dryer for 30 minutes or try a deep freeze, which can take longer."

Hartzer warned to read the cleaning labels of your item carefully in order not to shrink it. For fine wool, cashmere and silk, dry cleaning will also get the job done.

"It will kill the first three stages of the moth," said Fryer about dry cleaning.