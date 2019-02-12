Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jan. 31, 2017, 1:08 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 12, 2019, 8:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Mary Pflum

The month of February may be traditionally cold, but experts say there are plenty of hot deals to be found when it comes to purchasing everything from mattresses to electronics to flowers and dating services.

“Most people probably don’t think of February as a big shopping month,” said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot, “but with Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day all happening over the next few weeks, there are several retail categories in which you can find major sales and deals.”

Here are a few categories Skirboll says savvy shoppers would be wise to pay attention to now through Presidents Day Weekend.

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy – and at prices we think you’ll like! Today is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Clothing

As we start to bid farewell to winter, sales on clothing are heating up, Skirboll said. Retailers are anxious to clear their shelves and make room for summer merchandise.

Among the deals to be found on clothing this month:

RACHEL Rachel Roy: 40-60 percent off sale items from Feb. 15 through Feb. 18

American Eagle: 60 percent off clearance through Feb. 18

H&M: Up to 70 percent off select styles in-store and online

Old Navy: Up to 50 percent off storewide through Feb. 18

Mattresses

Long weekends like Presidents Day weekend are prime buying opportunities for big ticket items, including mattresses. According to Skirboll, this month mattresses are, on average, 23 percent off.

“Shoppers like to use the extra time to think through a larger investment and Presidents Day Weekend is a great opportunity to look around and test-drive options,” Skirboll said.

Allswell: 15 percent off site-wide with code 15FORALL through Feb. 20

Wayfair: Up to 70 percent off select mattress doorbusters through Feb. 19

Overstock: Their Presidents Day Blowout Sale includes up to 70 percent off plus free shipping

Computers and Electronics

Looking for a new computer? Turns out Black Friday isn’t the only time to snag big savings on the electronic items you’ve been eyeing all year. According to Skirboll, electronics are, on average, 30 percent off in February.

“Retailers like Best Buy celebrate Presidents Day with 4-day sales over the long weekend where items like printers, computers, TVs, tablets, laptops and electronic accessories are deeply discounted,” she said.

Among the retailers offering the biggest savings in electronics:

Evine: Samsung television discounts across four different sizes on Feb. 17 and 18

Big Lots: Up to 50 percent off during The Big Presidents Day Sale plus free shipping on orders over $99

Apple: Up to $300 off any eligible Mac and $20 off iPad Pro with Apple education pricing plus fast free shipping sitewide

Best Buy: Up to $300 off select gaming computers and monitors

Flowers

If you’re on the lookout for flowers, this is the month for you, Skirboll said. Skirboll and her RetailMeNot team report that flowers are reduced by, on average, 20 percent (or around $10) this month.

1800Flowers: Save 20 percent on Valentine's Flowers & Gifts with code VDAY

The Bouqs Co: 20 percent off any single Bouq using promo code: VALENTINES20

Teleflora: 25 percent off all Valentine's Day flowers

Dating Services

If you’re still looking for your valentine, Skirboll said February is a great month to sign up for a dating service. This month, subscriptions to dating sites are, on average, 53 percent off.

“With the peak of dating season, online dating sites and apps are here to help those looking for a partner,” Skirboll said.

Among the dating deals to be found:

eHarmony: 15 percent off any membership with code VALENTINESDAY

Match: 25 percent off initial subscription price of any subscription package

Fragrance

Finally, February is the time to invest in a new perfume. According to Skirboll, fragrances are, on average, 23 percent off in February.

So if you feel like straying from flowers and chocolate as a Valentine’s Day present, Skirboll said now’s the time to buy your significant other perfumes and colognes.

Perfumania: Extra 20 percent off select gift sets with code GIFT20

Bath & Body Works: $10 off any $30 purchase with code VDAYVIBES through Feb. 14

Macy’s: Free 6-piece gift with $55 fragrance purchase plus free shipping through Feb. 18

