Pamela Anderson wears vegan shoes — here are 9 affordable, cruelty-free styles

As a dedicated and outspoken vegan for more than 20 years, Pamela Anderson isn't one to sacrifice style or sexiness for her beliefs. And, she doesn't have to.

She wore vegan black stilettos to our interview right after she came on Megyn Kelly TODAY. They're made by MINK shoes.

Pamela Anderson on Megyn Kelly TODAY Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"It's my friend. She wanted to make vegan shoes. She started making 10 or 20 pairs of shoes for her friends. Now, she's so popular. She can make any shoe you want vegan," said Anderson. "I have a lot of vegan products and you'd never know the difference. It's better to be a naughty vegan and embrace that."

She's not alone. Plenty of celebs, including Mena Suvari and Natalie Portman, refuse to wear leather, and still manage to look chic and on-trend. In fact, if you've thought that vegan shoes — footwear made without animal ingredients or byproducts — were frumpy leave those opinions at your front door.

Mena Suvari talked about her vegan beauty and skin care routine with Megyn Kelly TODAY Nathan Congleton / TODAY

We've scoured the options and found nine pairs of vegan shoes that look good, and make you feel good while wearing them. Plus, we made sure that all were affordable because as much as we love Stella McCartney's cruelty-free styles, they're not easy on the pocketbook.

1. BC Footwear Women's Snow Cone Ballet Flat, $70, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This specific line is PETA-approved.

Modcloth also has this adorable style.

2. ASOS DESIGN Vegan Sneakers in White, $32, ASOS

Crisp and classic and perfect for summer. Or any season, really.

3. Birkenstock Sydney vegan, $100, Zappos

These never go out style, and are made of faux-leather uppers and natural cork foot bed.

Or scoop these up at Nordstrom.

4. Jambu Jackie Too Vegan, $63 (usually $89), Zappos

These totally adorable walking shoes are perfect for kicking around.

Macy's also sells this style.

5. Native Shoes Turner LX Sandal, $23 (usually $25), Zappos

You'll make a statement at the pool, beach and at dinner.

6. Matt and NAT Vegan Abelia Low Heel Pump, $95, Amazon

We love the classic square heel on these chic shoes. Plus, all the brand's products are vegan and sustainable.

7. Premier Standard Strappy Heel, $21-$27, Amazon

These sexy sandals are made from 100 percent vegan "leather."

7. Blowfish Nice Flats, $29, Zappos

These pointy-toed shoes are so pretty and so versatile.

And if you're looking to splurge:

Beyond Skin Women's Designer Vegan Pump, $220, Amazon

These are sultry and sleek and just downright gorgeous.

Sometimes, all you need to finish off an outfit is one great accessory: