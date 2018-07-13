Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Do a quick scan for wedding dresses online and it's easy to notice something is missing: images of models who look like they wear a size 14 or above.

That's not to say there's nothing out there for plus-size brides, but there are definitely fewer options. Add the discrimination some say they have experienced at bridal boutiques — being told, "There's nothing here for you," or "You still have time to lose the weight!" — and it's no wonder many women consider finding a dress the most daunting part of the whole wedding-planning process.

Shannelle Armstrong-Fowler is on a mission to change that. She launched Haute & Co., a plus-size bridal boutique in Chicago, after hearing a friend's tale of struggling to find a wedding gown in her size, 26.

"She was truly, truly discouraged," she told TODAY Style. "And I decided, 'I can fix that.'"

Armstrong-Fowler, who previously worked in public relations, set out to open a shop that catered specifically to the curvy and plus-size community, offering sizes 14 to 32.

"(I wanted to) give women the best version of themselves," she said. "Surround them with people who are educated in sizing, design, alterations. Make them comfortable."

But it wasn't easy.

"The hardest part was, really, the negotiations and conversations with designers," Armstrong-Fowler said, adding that she had to convince many to increase their size ranges. "They were resistant. I mean, you had designers saying things to me like, 'Oh, do they get married?' Or, you had them saying things like, 'Yeah, you're the one that wants to work the big girls.' So there was a lot of body-shaming and there was a lot of resistance."