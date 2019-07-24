It won't weigh your hair down

It’s super light, and acts as more of a protective coating for the hair than a crunchy, strong-holding typical hairspray. If you’re anything like me and you use hot tools more than you’d like to admit, it’s a game changer that leads to healthier hair, for sure. It also smells like Ouai’s delicious Rue St Honoré fragrance, which has notes of violet, gardenia, ylang ylang and white musk. Believe me, it smells so amazing you’ll have to force yourself to refrain from spraying it all over your body.

It's easy to use

To use it, I spray it throughout my hair focusing specifically on the roots and ends — places that I either want particularly smooth or super protected from the heat of styling tools. The spray comes out of the bottle in a very fine mist that doesn’t smell or act like hairspray.

You can use the spray while your hair is still damp if you want, but I find that it works well when I spray it on dry hair just before styling. I also like that I can take the amazing scent along with me into my workday.

After my initial spray, I’ll go over my hair with a straightener, and I definitely find that I have to go over my hair less with hot tools. After the first pass with the straightener, I give my hair another spritz to lock in the style.

Your style will survive overnight

The styling result is a smoother, more elevated version of your normal look that lasts for days. I’m not kidding when I say this: you can wear your hair styled throughout the day and through the night. Now, to be clear, you will still have the occasional flyaway, but your hair will maintain a smoothness that makes it look like you’ve had a fresh blowout. It’s also nice that — while the spray definitely coats your hair — it never feels like you’re wearing hairspray.

