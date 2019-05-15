Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 15, 2019, 2:24 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

If you're a frequent online shopper, you've probably seen advertisements featuring trendy clothing at prices that are almost too good to be true. But what do those popular styles look like in person? Does the cheap price also mean poor quality?

We enlisted style expert Lilliana Vazquez to order a few outfits from some of the most popular online retailers. While some outfits didn't measure up, others looked great!

If you're in the market for some fresh finds for summer, Vazquez offered additional suggestions from each of the retailers she liked. Read on for some of her picks and follow her on Instagram for more!

Lilliana's Shein Picks

Leopard Print Leopard Sneakers, $20, Shein

Vazquez said accessories are a safe bet from sites like Shein, and these leopard sneakers are very much on trend for the spring.

Layered Ruffle Detail Embroidery Floral Chiffon Dress, $28, Shein

This fun, boho tunic is perfect for summer. With light breezy ruffles and a unique embroidered pattern, it's sure to stand out!

One Shoulder Gathered Sleeve Belted Top, $14, Shein

The funky silhouette of this top adds an extra bit of edge to any outfit. With a single puffed sleeve and an exaggerated bow belt, it'll instantly upgrade any basic pair of jeans.

Pocket Front Button Up Belted Dress, $18, Shein

This striped, knee-length number is perfect for a day at the beach or an afternoon at the office. The huge pockets are a welcome bonus, and its simple silhouette plays well with any accessories you might want to pair it with.

Lace-Up Side Striped Deep V One-Piece Swimsuit, $14, Shein

Give one pieces a try with this striking, colorful swimsuit. A deep V-neck and fun lace-up sides make this bright suit perfect for anyone hoping to amp up their beach basics.

Scallop Trop High Waist Bikini Set, $14, Shein

With scalloped edges and a classic fit, this swimsuit is perfect for anyone looking for something a bit retro, and the lace-up back is a fun detail.

Dalmatian Print Ruffle Hem Button Cami Dress, $20, Shein

This bold maxi dress combines an asymmetrical silhouette and flared waist to create a unique look perfect for any summer occasion.

Lilliana's Romwe Picks

Twilly Scarf Buckle Bag, $19, Romwe

This stylish handbag mimics the style popularized by luxury brands, for a fraction of the price.

Polka Dot Ruffle Hem Bardot Dress, $18, Romwe

This emerald green dress combines a classic silhouette with a fun, modern print. The off-the-shoulder set is perfect for hot summer days, and the breathable fabric means you'll stay cool, no matter what the temperature.

Solid Layered Tassel A-Line Skirt, $11, Romwe

This burnt orange miniskirt with layers of fringe adds bohemian flair to any outfit!

Scallop Hem Schiffy Eyelet Smock Blouse, $14, Romwe

This eyelet blouse is perfect for spring! With detailed cut-outs and delicate embroidery, it can be a fashionable step up from your standard top.

Pineapple Shaped PU Chain Crossbody Bag, $12, Romwe

Add a sweet element to any look with this pineapple-shaped crossbody bag! The gold chain and cross-hatched exterior make it safe and secure, and the bright yellow body lends a pop of color to any look. Most importantly, it's got plenty of room to store all of your daily necessities!

Geometric Shaped Braided Crossbody Bag, $17, Romwe

This boho, geometric bag adds a unique, rustic touch to any outfit with its floral patterned interior and a braided exterior. And much like the pineapple bag above, it's cute and functional, with plenty of room inside!

For more style recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!