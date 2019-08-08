At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

We can't think of a better mother-daughter bonding activity than getting a glamorous makeover together — and that's exactly what this morning's Ambush Makeover participants did!

Brianna and Mom were plucked from the plaza by style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari for the chance to get star-worthy transformations.

After a morning in hair and makeup (and of course a trip through the Ambush Makeover closet!) this duo's definitely ready to take on the big city.

Read on to find out how you can get the look yourself.

Floral Wrap Dress

Flutter Sleeve Floral Wrap Dress

Martin picked this pretty wrap dress with flutter sleeves for Brianna. The airy silhouette is perfect for August and the wrap waist provides a figure-flattering effect.

Floral V-neck Wrap Dress

This dress is remarkably similar and it's half the price of the one Martin picked. We also love that this dress comes in both straight and plus sizes so it really is great for everyone!

Pendant Earrings

Kendra Scott Filigree Earrings

Martin kept the accessories simple for this look and added a pair of gorgeous drop earrings.

Top Plaza Gemstone Earrings

If you're looking to achieve a similar effect at a fraction of the cost, you might consider this pair of pendant earrings. They've received a 4.1-star rating and come in 9 different colors.

Vintage Floral Dress

Rebecca Minkoff Tina Dress

Martin picked this midi floral dress that offers some vintage vibes but is still modern and in style. The loose fit and long sleeves make it the perfect piece to transition from summer to fall.

Floral Vintage Dress

This floral dress has over 500 reviews on Amazon and costs less than $30!

Gold Cuff

Raise the Bar Cuff

Martin selected this Kate Spade cuff as it can make any outfit a little more elegant. The hinged closure makes it easy to slip on-and-off, so you'll never have to worry about an annoying clasp.

Wistic Bangle Cuff

This stainless steel bracelet has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and is also available in four other styles.

Tassel Earrings

Baublebar Mini Granita Drop Earrings

The earrings that Martin originally selected were sold out by this morning! These Mini Granita Drop earrings are awfully similar and are still statement makers.

Merianne Tassel Earrings

For the same tassel look with a smaller price tag, we can't get enough of these Merianne Tassel earrings!

Shapewear Shorts

High Waist Thigh Slimmer

Martin selected this high-waisted thigh slimmer as it is breathable, comfortable and and lightweight.

Naomi & Nicole High Waist Thigh Slimmer

These thigh-slimmers will stay in place all day while toning and slimming to help you look and feel confident.

Embossed Heels

Croc Embossed Slides

Martin chose these beautiful croc-embossed slides for their memory foam footbed that will provide all-day comfort. You can dress them up with your favorite pair of jeans or a summer dress and head out the door!

Black Crocodile Embossed Heels

These crocodile embossed heels boast a similar look and are relatively inexpensive. The strap provides ankle support and the closed toe means you can wear them for more than just one season.

Sadie Spectacles

Martin also selected an updated pair of frames from Warby Parker to match the rest of the look!

