Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 2:13 PM UTC By TODAY

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

It was a bit gloomy on the TODAY plaza, but our Ambush Makeover team brought the star power to brighten up the morning for two lucky ladies.

With Jill Martin out celebrating her recent engagement, style expert Bobbie Thomas stepped in to help dress the two ladies in glamorous outfits and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari provided all the haircuts, colors and primping to perfect their new looks.

With a focus on comfortable pieces that felt true to each woman's personal style, Thomas' picks are the kinds of looks that could easily work on anyone. Read on to get the look yourself!

Cheryl

Cheryl works from home and hasn’t worn a dress in 11 years, so she wanted an easy look that she could be easily dressed up or down. Thomas styled her in a boho high-low dress that's great for almost any summer occasion.

High-Low Dress

1. State Ruffle Tiered High/Low Dress, $129, Nordstrom

The combination of ruffles, a mock neck and the high/low trim give this dress a romantic feel that is perfect for a chic summer look. Cheryl rocked the dress in green, but we like it in ivory too.

Lovestruck White Floral Print High-Low Midi Dress, $75, Lulu's

Another romantic high-low option is this floral dress from Lulu's. This one also features some ruffles and we love the fluttery sleeves.

Long Statement Necklace

Gold-Tone Pendant Tassel Necklace, $15 (usually $56), Chico's

This pendant tassel necklace can spice up any top or dress. Summer is a great time for bold accessories, especially with gold details.

MOLOCH Long Pendant Necklace, $11, Amazon

On Amazon, you can find a similar style necklace for a little bit cheaper. This one is a No. 1 best-seller and it's available in various shapes and colors.

Neutral Pumps

Ella Shimmer-Suede Pumps, $42 (usually $135), White House Black Market

A neutral heel is a wardrobe staple and this gold pump is a fun option. It features breathable lining and a memory foam footbed for comfort.

LifeStride Pearla, $42 (usually $60), Zappos

This nude heel has a similar pointed toe, but it features a slingback buckle and a slightly shorter heel. This style is perfect for the office or going out in the summertime.

Anna

Anna's sons are singing at Carnegie Hall, so Thomas made it her mission to find a fabulous outfit for the special occasion. She prefers pants to dresses, so opting for a fancy jumpsuit seemed like the perfect choice.

Halter Jumpsuit

Adrianna Papell Beaded-Halter Jumpsuit, $229, Macy's

Thomas picked this jumpsuit with an embellished collar to add a bit of effortless sparkle to the evening. The loose fitting pants are guaranteed to be comfortable all night long and the halter neckline is incredibly flattering.

High Neck Halter Jumpsuit, $15-26, Amazon

For a less expensive alternative, this halter jumpsuit seems like a good option. Over 250 shoppers have given it positive reviews on Amazon, and it comes in six colors.

Black Pumps

Vince Camuto Restie Pumps, $60 (originally $100), Nordstrom

To elongate the leg, Thomas picked a pair of pointy-toe pumps, like these Vince Camuto heels. They're currently on sale as part of Nordstrom's half yearly sale.

Double Strap Pointed Toe Pumps, $22 (originally $60), Walmart

For an even bigger steal, these strappy heels are on sale for just $22. They come in five different colors, so you'll be able to find a pair to match almost any outfit.

For more incredible Ambush Makeovers, check out some of our past favorites:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!