Rainy weather can't stop us from surprising two fans with an exciting Ambush Makeover!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari braved the downpour and grabbed two dedicated TODAY viewers from the plaza for a morning filled with hair, makeup and more.

The transformations left our jaws on the floor!

Read on to get the look yourself at home.

Lou Ethel Stricklin

Lou Ethel Stricklin is visiting New York with a senior citizen travel group, "The Loveless Golden Ladies and Gents." She has six kids, 24 grandkids and four great grandkids!

Leopard Print Midi Dress

Leopard skirts are on trend for this summer but this leopard print dress is a fresh take on the trend that we love! It is available in four different size types and 12 different sizes and is flattering for all body types.

This midi dress boasts a bold print at a cheaper price tag. We love the stylish slit that adds a bit of flair to the piece.

Animal Print Mules

These zebra print mules can elevate any outfit. The casual look of the mule paired with the small, sleek heel gives these shoes the ability to complete any outfit, whether you’re wearing jeans or your favorite LBD.

For a more relaxed look, these zebra print mules are comfortable and contemporary. Better yet - they're on sale!

Fringed Drop Earrings

We can’t get enough of these Baublebar earrings that are true statement-makers. Martin chose this pair for the unique fringe look they offer.

These beautiful fringe drop earrings are handmade and you can save an extra 20% when you apply the coupon at checkout!

Shapewear Shorts

These extended high waist shorts are comfortable and crafted with an instantly slimming material that you can conceal under a dress or under your favorite T-shirt and short combination to help prevent thigh chafing.

These high waist slimmers have a 4.3 star rating on Amazon and are available in black as well.

Michelle Pederson

Michelle Pederson is visiting New York for the first time with a group of high school friends, and what better way to celebrate than with an Ambush Makeover!

Tie-Dye Tunic

Tie-dye is very on trend at the moment, and this long-sleeved tunic is a subtle nod to the popular print without being too flashy. It's the kind of item you can wear all year long and never get sick of it.

For a similar style in a monochromatic color palette, you can also try this affordable tunic.

Straight Ankle Jeans

Martin picked these straight-leg jeans with a slight crop to pair with the tunic. It's a great staple piece that you'll want to wear for years.

These jeans have over 1,600 reviews and an impressive 4.3-star rating for a reason. The mid-rise waist, stretchy denim and contoured waistband make it the perfect fit and the style comes in both straight and plus sizes.

Wedge Sandal

The 3-inch heel on this wedge sandal is lined in raffia, which makes the metallic detailing feel a little more down-to-earth.

For a fraction of the cost, these espadrille wedges seem like a solid option. They come in gold or beige suede if metallic isn't your thing.

