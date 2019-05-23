Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 23, 2019, 2:21 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By TODAY

The long Memorial Day weekend is almost here and we're celebrating with fun Ambush Makeovers!

Our glam squad took two women from the Plaza to enjoy a morning of hair, makeup and clothing transformations courtesy of TODAY.

Style expert Jill Martin handled the fashion and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari gave them new 'dos for the summer.

To get the look yourself, read on for Martin's clothing picks.

Angie Kays

Angie Kays made a trip to New York City from Portland, Oregon with her mom Mary to celebrate her cousin's graduation from medical school — and she's leaving the big apple with a brand new look!

Camo Jacket

Caslon Short Utility Jacket, $34 (usually $69), Nordstrom

This stylish camo jacket is a fun way to dress up a simple outfit. And it can easily transition from day to night.

Camo Utility Jacket, $30, Walmart

Another version of a camo utility jacket can be found in Ellen DeGeneres's EV1 collection at Walmart. This one is affordable and made of cotton, so it's comfortable and breathable.

White Skinny Jeans

White Distressed Skinny Jeans, $128+, Spanx

Crisp white jeans are a great summer wardrobe piece. These ones are stretchy, high-rise and super comfortable.

Ridley High-Waisted Skinny Jeans, $35, ASOS

For a more affordable option, check out these high-waisted white skinny jeans from ASOS. The fashion retailer has many different options when it comes to white jeans and they offer a wide range of sizes.

White Camisole

Convertible Camisole, $34 (usually $49), White House Black Market

This camisole is simple and chic. It makes the perfect layering piece for under a jacket or sweater, but it also looks nice worn alone.

White Chiffon Camisole, $16, Amazon

With a little lace detail, this white camisole is super cute for layering. You can easily style it tons of different ways all summer long.

Beaded Earrings

Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar

Statement earrings always have a way of taking an outfit to the next level and these ones are no exception. They are available in other color options as well, but the white can easily be paired with almost any look.

Statement Beaded Hoop Earrings, $14, Amazon

This more affordable option is very similar. They are also available in more than 20 other color options.

Holly Carmen

Holly Carmen was joined by her kids Jacob and Jayden (who celebrated his 13th birthday Thursday) for a trip to New York City from Norman, Oklahoma.

Lightweight sweater

Shimmer Midi Cover-Up Sweater, $55 (originally $79), White House Black Market

Martin picked this casual, cover-up sweater because it's the type of versatile piece Carmen can wear all summer long.

Lightweight Duster Cardigan, $10-21, Amazon

With over 600 reviews on Amazon, this similar style is another affordable option. It comes in 17 different colors, including a sheer option for the beach.

Cropped Jeans

Cropped Flare Jeans, $128-132, Nordstrom

These jeans are the figure flattering staple every woman needs this summer, according to Martin. They're made with an elastic waistband, so they're practically guaranteed to be super comfortable.

High-Waisted Crop Flare Jeans, $27, Walmart

For a similar silhouette with a bit of an edgier vibe, we also like these jeans from Sofia Vergara's collection for Walmart.

Comfortable wedges

Embossed Leather Wedges, $88 (originally $125), White House Black Market

Martin completed the look with these wedges from White House Black Market. The leather upper looks both luxurious and comfortable. Reviewers also wrote that they look great with jeans.

Platform Slip-on Espadrilles, $27-36, Amazon

For a less expensive option, these espadrilles with a feminine bow detail seem like a good pick.

