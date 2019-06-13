At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

It's a rainy day on the TODAY Plaza, but fans still braved the weather for the chance to get an Ambush Makeover!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari spent the morning providing a stylish transformation to two deserving participants, from fabulous haircuts to dapper new duds.

Read on to get the look yourself!

Gretchen Moorman

Gretchen Moorman, who works hard as a teacher, was plucked from the plaza to get a makeover this morning. She's here with her husband Dan and her two kids, Molly and Luke. Her normal look is kind of casual, so Martin decided to dress her in a flirty dress that's the perfect combination of style and comfort.

Tiered Dress

Tahari ASL Women's Short Sleeve Tiered Tea Length Dress, $74 (usually $148), Amazon

A tiered dress is such a fun look for day or night. And this bold color really pops!

Off The Shoulder Sleeveless Tiered Midi Dress, $29, Amazon

This more affordable option has more of a dramatic tiered style. It's flowy, fabulous and available in seven different colors.

Tassel Earrings

BaubleBar Gabriela Tiered Tassel Earrings, $48, Bloomingdale's

Sadly, the exact earrings she was styled in are currently sold out. But, we did find these very similar ones that are also by BaubleBar. They pair really nicely with the tiered dress style.

Light Blue Tassel Earrings, $15, Amazon

And if you're looking for more of a fun color, these super affordable tassel earrings are on Amazon in 29 different colors.

Ankle-Strap Sandals

Rosalie Ankle-Strap Sandals, $139, Talbots

This sleek strappy heel is very versatile. Wear it for date night or a wedding. Although the leopard print is not in stock at the moment, we love a simple black heel. It's also available in white, blue and magenta.

Elsi Baby Cheetah Suede Single Strap Heels, $31, Lulus

For a sassy animal print heel, we found this affordable ankle-strap heel at Lulus. This style features a 4-inch stiletto heel and a cushioned insole.

Jerry Garguilio

Since Father's Day is this weekend, we decided to treat a special dad to an Ambush Makeover. Jerry Garguilio is from Long Island, New York and was nominated by his daughter, Joelle. He loves the beach, so Martin decided to give him a summery new look he could still wear in the sand.

Short Sleeve Button Up

Joe Joseph White & Blue Paisley Short Sleeve Shirt, $28, Men's Warehouse

This paisley print button up pairs well with any neutral colored pant. A modern take on sustainable fashion, this top is woven with a recycled polyester made from plastic bottles.

Society Of Threads Performance Stretch Paisley Print Shirt, $20, JCPenney

This paisley print shirt from JCPenney offers an even bolder print that would make a great gift if your dad's the adventurous type.

Navy Chinos

Joseph Abboud Navy Modern Fit Chinos, $40, Men's Warehouse

Martin chose these navy chinos for their versatility. Dress them up with a button down, or pair them with a short sleeve polo for a clean-cut look.

Cotton Chinos, $18, H&M

These cotton chinos from H&M feature an elasticized waistband for extra comfort.

Gray Oxfords

Cole Haan Zerogrand Gray Stitchlite Oxfords, $180, Men's Warehouse

The stitched pattern on these oxfords make them breathable and suitable for any season. Martin picked these shoes because they can step up any outfit, offering a more polished look without compromising comfort.

Reserved Footwear Wingtip Derby, $35, Nordstrom Rack

These oxfords feature a similar stitched pattern to the Cole Haan oxfords. They're available at Nordstrom Rack in other neutral colors, too.

Tan Leather Belt

Joseph Abboud Cognac Stitched Edge Belt, $60, Men's Warehouse

Nothing ties an outfit together like a classic belt. Martin chose this piece for the detailed double-stitched edge.

Perry Ellis Men's Leather Amigo Dress Belt, $20, Macy's

This Perry Ellis belt has a single-stitched edge that offers the same look at a smaller price tag.

White Crew Neck T-Shirt

Calvin Klein White Crew Neck Cotton Stretch Tee Shirt, $37, Men's Warehouse

White crew neck tees are a go-to undershirt. Martin suggested this two-pack for its lightweight cotton fabric.

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Undershirt 2-Pack, $21, Macy's

These undershirts are on sale now at Macy's for a lower price but the same value.

Black Watch

Awearness Kenneth Cole Black Watch, $50, Men's Warehouse

Martin selected this stylish wristwatch as it is perfect for day-to-day wear. The black metal face and case add to its sleek look.

Kenneth Cole Men's Leather Strap Watch, $40, Nordstrom Rack

This Kenneth Cole watch boasts the same black metal face but with a stainless steel case.

