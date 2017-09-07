We're saying 'I do' to T.J. Maxx's new wedding shop

share tweet pin email

Calling all brides! Your special day is about to get a whole lot more affordable thanks to T.J. Maxx.

That’s right: The budget-friendly retailer is branching out into matrimonial apparel and accessories, with the new wedding shop serving up special-occasion style for less. In addition to gorgeous gowns, you’ll also find bridal accouterments — bags, shoes and jewelry, as well as mother-of-the-bride and bridesmaid dresses. There’s even a dedicated gift and decor section.

As far as frocks are concerned, the shop stocks array of sizes (including plus), a rainbow of colors and tons of different silhouettes. Expect to see coveted brands like Nouvelle by Amsale, Violets & Roses and Teri Jon.

Ready to get shopping? Below are some of our favorite aisle-worthy finds from the new bridal collection.

1. Lotus Threads Hand Beaded Floral Gown, $200, T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx

2. Terani Couture Plus Lace Gown With Long Cape, $230, T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx

3. Nouvelle by Amsale Organza Tiered Ball Bridal Gown, $200, T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx

4. JS Collections Embroidered Organza Gown, $80, T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx

5. Basix Black Label Beaded Floral Skirt Gown, $200, T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx

6. Violets & Roses Lace Bridal Gown, $80, T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx

7. Teri Jon Off the Shoulder Long Gown, $150, T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx

