Love the TODAY Show? We found 8 great gifts for TODAY's biggest fans

Every morning at 7 a.m. in New York City, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb welcome viewers on the TODAY show. From Studio 1A, the anchors and hosts do everything from getting their TODAY aprons dirty as they help dish up great recipes to ambushing co-workers with makeovers.

For those fans hoping to deepen their ties with TODAY, here's a friendly reminder: You can buy some of your favorite items that you see on the show through the NBC store's website.

We compiled a roundup of some of our favorite items below.

TODAY Jumbo Mug, $25, NBC Store

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Yes, you can have your very own TODAY mug! The distinctive, egg-shaped cup features a sunny orange interior and the TODAY logo stamped on the front. Now, every time Savannah or Hoda takes a sip on the show, you can share that moment by raising your own mug every weekday morning.

Kathie Lee and Hoda Wine Glass Set, $35, NBC Store

For the past 10 years, Hoda has joined Kathie Lee Gifford at 10 a.m. to entertain viewers with laughs and lots of drinks. Now, everyone has the chance to join in on the fun with their own Kathie Lee and Hoda wine glasses. These inscribed glasses are a reminder that there's no better way to celebrate happy hour than with TODAY.

There's also a stemless version available with both names for $18.

Large Cutting Board, $48, NBC Store

Yogurt-marinated chicken, roasted ham, roasted lamb off the bone. TODAY has seen its fair share of recipes in their kitchen. The one common link between most of these dishes? A cutting board. With the TODAY Food logo laser-carved into a corner, this item offers the perfect platform on which to chop, slice and serve meals to family and friends.

Personalized TODAY Apron, $37, NBC Store

Along with your bamboo cutting board, don't forget to check out this kitchen apron. It'll keep you clean from kitchen messes while experimenting with TODAY recipes. Plus, you can personalize it with your name placed below the TODAY Food logo.

"I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb, $19, NBC Store

Hoda published a children's book about her 1-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, this past March. This New York Times best-seller will give fans an insider's look into the anchor's touching journey to motherhood.

Dolman T-Shirt, $28, NBC Store

If you simply want to display your love for the show, this dolman T-shirt is a safe yet fashionable choice. Coming in heather gray and navy blue, this polyester, cotton and rayon tee will make any wearer feel comfy and snug.

Baseball T-Shirt, $35, NBC Store

The baseball tee is a classic look that has stood the test of time. For those looking for comfort in all types of weather along with colorful style, look no further.

TODAY Sunglasses, $7, NBC Store

There's no better feeling than discovering a sale while shopping. The NBC store is selling these sunglasses at an incredibly low price. These orange shades will bring bright cheer to everybody you walk past throughout the sunniest days of spring and summer.