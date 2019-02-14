Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 14, 2019, 3:23 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 14, 2019, 3:25 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

It's Valentine's Day! Which means it's the perfect day for one lucky couple to receive a special Ambush Makeover.

Style expert Jill Martin and hairstylist Louis Licari worked their magic on two lovebirds this morning. They are definitely ready for a special night!

Gail Morgan

Gail Morgan recently dropped 60 pounds and couldn't wait to try on clothes in her new size. She switched to a new job after 35 years and is excited for her fresh start and new look!

Open Shoulder Top

Shimmer Open Shoulder Bell Sleeve Top, $99, Clara Sunwoo

This fun top has some sparkle to it. It's a shimmering fabric with trendy open shoulders and full-length bell sleeves.

Cold Shoulder Long Sleeve Swing Loose Fit Tunic, $17, Amazon

This open-shoulder top has a comfortable loose fit with a flowing, feminine feel. It's a tunic so it can be easily paired with skinny jeans or leggings.

For more open shoulder tops, check out:

Lemon Tart Lydia Cold Shoulder Top, Nordstrom

Rebel Wilson x Angels Strappy Cold Shoulder Top, Nordstrom

Palazzo Pant

Signature Palazzo Pant, $59, Clara Sunwoo

This chic, soft panthas a flattering wide leg silhouette and a soft, pull-on waistband. It's both comfortable and glamorous.

Made By Johnny Palazzo Lounge Pants, $17, Amazon

These high-waisted, wide-leg pants are lightweight and soft. They are also available in different colors.

For more Palazzo pants, check out:

Frame Le Palazzo Denim Pants, Goop

Trina Turk Long Weekend Satin Striped Palazzo Pants, Saks Fifth Avenue

Beaded Earrings

Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar

These fabulous gold earrings are sure to make a statement. The fun accessory can easily dress up any top.

For more beaded earrings, check out:

Oscar de la Renta Beaded Clip-On Earrings, Saks Fifth Avenue

BaubleBar Sachi Bow Drop Earrings, Nordstrom

Andy Foster

Andy is a contractor and seventh-generation native Vermonter. He is ready to change up his look in preparation for his and Gail's big day!

Blue Suit

Awearness Kenneth Cole Blue Check Slim Fit Suit, $200 (usually $700), Men's Wearhouse

This sleek blue suit has a slim fit. The classic blue check suit is perfect for any special occasion.

For more blue suits, check out:

Lardini Suit, Yoox

Emporio Armani Sharkskin Suit, Saks Fifth Avenue

Burgundy Dress Shoes

J. Murphy by Johnston & Murphy Novick Burgundy Cap Toe Lace Up Shoes, $150, Men's Wearhouse

These fashionable dress shoes were crafted in fine Italian calfskin leather. A full-length, cushioned footbed enhances the comfort of the oxfords, according to the manufacturer.

For more men's burgundy dress shoes, check out:

Sutor Mantellassi Lino Leather Derby Shoes, Saks Fifth Avenue

Florsheim Cardineli Cap Toe Derby, Nordstrom

Blue Check Dress Shirt

Joseph Abboud Blue Check Classic Fit Dress Shirt, $100, Men's Wearhouse

This classic dress shirt pairs perfectly with the suit above. It is also a nice piece because it can be worn without the suit jacket or even with jeans.

For more blue check dress shirts, check out: