It's Valentine's Day! Which means it's the perfect day for one lucky couple to receive a special Ambush Makeover.
Style expert Jill Martin and hairstylist Louis Licari worked their magic on two lovebirds this morning. They are definitely ready for a special night!
Gail Morgan
Gail Morgan recently dropped 60 pounds and couldn't wait to try on clothes in her new size. She switched to a new job after 35 years and is excited for her fresh start and new look!
Open Shoulder Top
Shimmer Open Shoulder Bell Sleeve Top, $99, Clara Sunwoo
This fun top has some sparkle to it. It's a shimmering fabric with trendy open shoulders and full-length bell sleeves.
Cold Shoulder Long Sleeve Swing Loose Fit Tunic, $17, Amazon
This open-shoulder top has a comfortable loose fit with a flowing, feminine feel. It's a tunic so it can be easily paired with skinny jeans or leggings.
Palazzo Pant
Signature Palazzo Pant, $59, Clara Sunwoo
This chic, soft panthas a flattering wide leg silhouette and a soft, pull-on waistband. It's both comfortable and glamorous.
Made By Johnny Palazzo Lounge Pants, $17, Amazon
These high-waisted, wide-leg pants are lightweight and soft. They are also available in different colors.
Beaded Earrings
Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar
These fabulous gold earrings are sure to make a statement. The fun accessory can easily dress up any top.
Andy Foster
Andy is a contractor and seventh-generation native Vermonter. He is ready to change up his look in preparation for his and Gail's big day!
Blue Suit
Awearness Kenneth Cole Blue Check Slim Fit Suit, $200 (usually $700), Men's Wearhouse
This sleek blue suit has a slim fit. The classic blue check suit is perfect for any special occasion.
Burgundy Dress Shoes
J. Murphy by Johnston & Murphy Novick Burgundy Cap Toe Lace Up Shoes, $150, Men's Wearhouse
These fashionable dress shoes were crafted in fine Italian calfskin leather. A full-length, cushioned footbed enhances the comfort of the oxfords, according to the manufacturer.
Blue Check Dress Shirt
Joseph Abboud Blue Check Classic Fit Dress Shirt, $100, Men's Wearhouse
This classic dress shirt pairs perfectly with the suit above. It is also a nice piece because it can be worn without the suit jacket or even with jeans.
