April 25, 2019, 2:14 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd and Courtney Gisriel

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with mother-daughter Ambush Makeovers!

Loretta and Elizabeth Kitley are enjoying some time together before Elizabeth heads off to college in the fall, so we decided to surprise them with glamorous transformations to usher them into this new chapter of their lives.

TODAY contributor Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari took the duo under their wings for a morning of hair, makeup and shopping in the Ambush Makeover closet.

The final results were nothing short of fabulous.

Elizabeth Kitley

Elizabeth's attending college next year on a basketball scholarship. Martin decided to outfit the sports star in something ultra-feminine just for fun.

Lace Dress

Tadashi Shoji Lace Midi Dress, $378, Nordstrom

The exact dress Elizabeth wore is no longer available, but Martin suggested this tea-length cocktail number as a great alternative. The sheer collar and A-line skirt manage to be both formal and comfortable at the same time.

Lace A-Line Midi Dress, $34-$46, Amazon

If you like the look of the lace dress but don't want to spend as much, this midi dress could be just what you're looking for. It comes in five colors and has earned an impressive 4.4-star rating.

Beaded Earrings

Granita Beaded Tassel Earrings, $38, Nordstrom

The earrings Elizabeth wore are sold out online, but this pair of beaded tassel baubles is similar.

Yacht & Smith Beaded Earrings, $10, Walmart

If you're looking for another inexpensive option, these earrings come in five colors.

Loretta Kitley

Loretta Kitley is about to become an empty nester, but that won't stop her from strutting her style. Martin picked versatile pieces this principal and yoga instructor can rock season after season.

Black Blazer

State One-Button Stretch Crepe Blazer, $129, Nordstrom

This stylish tailored jacket is a great layering piece for any professional or casual look. The feminine silhouette and rolled sleeves make it a trendier wardrobe staple.

HyBrid & Company Open Front Blazer, $16, Amazon

This similar blazer option is a best-seller on Amazon, and it's available in many colors. Plus, it has more than 1,000 positive customer reviews.

Flare Jeans

Cropped Flare Jeans, $128, Spanx

These cropped flare jeans are perfect for spring. Made with a four-way stretch denim, they are super comfortable and flattering. "They feel like yoga pants," Loretta exclaimed.

Mayra High Waist Destructed Crop Flare Jeans, $27, Walmart

These retro cropped flare jeans have a similar look to the ones above, except they are a lighter wash and have distressing. They are also affordable and on trend for the season.

Black Tank

Mid-Length Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

This black tank is another great wardrobe staple. It can we worn on its own in the summer or layered with a cute blazer or jacket.

Next Level Apparel Women's Tear-Away Tank Top, $5 (usually $8), Amazon

This similar tank is a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon, and it's super affordable.

Tassel Necklace

Beaded Tassel Lariat Necklace, $102, Marlyn Schiff

This long beaded necklace has crystal tassels at each end, and it can be worn multiple different ways.

Tassel Chain Necklace, $28 (usually $40), J.Crew

This gold tassel necklace is a similar style to the one above, except it's made of gold-plated brass chains.

