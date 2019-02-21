Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 21, 2019

What better way to celebrate a mother-daughter trip to New York than with an Ambush Makeover!

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari picked the excited pair from the crowd for the chance to get a glamorous new looks.

Heather Canty

Heather Canty remembers watching TODAY for as long as she can remember, and encouraged her mom to get up at 4:30 this morning to visit the plaza. They got the surprise of a lifetime when they were chosen to enjoy a morning of pampering in the TODAY studios!

Fit and Flare Dress

Bell Sleeve Fit and Flare Dress, $138, Nordstrom

Martin picked a fun, flirty dress like this one for Canty. The bell sleeves and fit and flare silhouette are universally flattering, and the olive color can easily transition from winter to spring.

Iconic Luxe Fit and Flare Dress with Pockets, $16-20, Amazon

We also like this similar option because it has pockets!

Beaded Earrings

Rianne Drop Earrings, $44, BaubleBar

These beaded earrings are a great option to add a little sparkle. Martin picked a bright gold color to add a bright pop to the look, but they also come in tons of other colors.

Beaded Disc Earrings, $11, Amazon

To get a similar look for less, we also like these beaded chandelier earrings from Amazon. With a metallic backing and three layers of beads, they can easily be dressed up or down.

Debbie Audet

Debbie Audet was excited to celebrate her birthday with a brand new look! And with another big day right around the corner (she's set to be married to her fiance in July), now's the perfect time for a glamorous transformation.

Angled Tunic

Floral Print Angled Hem Tunic, $89, Clara Sunwoo

Martin picked this bright blue tunic because it's bright and fun, just like Audet. Pair it with black pants in the winter or white jeans in the summer, this top's truly seasonless.

Solid Angled Tunic, $24-68, Amazon

If you're looking for a similar option in a solid color, this angled tunic is another inexpensive option.

Palazzo Pant

Signature Palazzo Pant, $59, Clara Sunwoo

To go with the fun top, Martin opted for a palazzo pant from the same collection. The flattering silhouette elongates the leg and can be worn with flats for an easy, sophisticated look.

Wide Leg Fold Over Waist Palazzo Pants, $8-45, Amazon

These comfy pants are another great option. They have a fold over waist and over 900 reviews on Amazon.

Statement Necklace

Meadow Slider Necklace, $130, Nordstrom

No outfit's complete without a little bling! Martin topped off the look with a necklace like this one from Kendra Scott.

Bib Statement Necklace, $17, Amazon

And if you're looking for something a little more dramatic, this necklace is the No. 1 best-seller for women's collar necklaces on Amazon and it comes in 17 different colors.

