Lady Gaga brings back the meat dress and other famous outfits in new video

Lady Gaga has re-created her most iconic looks in a new video as she makes a last-minute plea to undecided voters.

In the just-under-three-minute-long video, Gaga begins by applauding those who have already voted. As she delivers a message to non-voters and undecided voters, Gaga switches from her famous meat dress from the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards to her 2017 Super Bowl halftime outfit to her "Poker Face" one-piece. She also brought out her pink cowboy hat from the "Joanne" era and later dons a headdress and a "Chromatica" T-shirt.

"I need to talk to people who don't have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all," she said. "I believe, no matter how you feel right now about the election, you are still accountable. Maybe you're sick of all the fighting or you're frustrated by COVID and don't want to deal with it or maybe you dislike all the candidates or maybe you feel so discouraged by the state of our nation that you've decided you don't believe in voting because you feel it's better not to be a part of the system."

Lady Gaga famously wore a meat dress at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. FilmMagic

Gaga went on to call for participation, saying, "If you want to change this system, if you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become. The government is not going away tomorrow and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you're going to live, this is going to be your home. I'm telling you that no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote."

She went on to stress the importance of voting and how critical every single vote is to the outcome of Tuesday's election, as she flipped through her iconic looks.

Gaga concluded by saying, "I've said a lot of things in a lot of different ways, or in a lot of different outfits: makeup, hats and dresses made out of meat, jumping off of stadiums and screaming on stage. I may have seemed to shift and change, but one thing that has never changed is my voice, and what I believe. My voice will be heard this election, will yours?"

Earlier this week, Gaga posted a video of her dropping off her ballot and has been using her platform in recent days to encourage her fans to get out and vote.